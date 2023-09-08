How to radically change your life in just one year

BY Lisa McCarthy and Wendy Leshgold4 minute read

As coaches to leaders at Amazon, Google, and JPMorgan Chase, we sometimes get eye rolls when we tell people they can transform their lives in one year.

Maybe you have your doubts as well. Is it hard to imagine life being different a year from now? Do you think it will require too much change too fast? Or are you under pressure to deliver results this quarter? We’ve heard all the doubts, but the one-year timeframe isn’t hype or an over-promise. It’s actually a necessity for creating the life you want, and it has worked for people around the world. While it may seem tight, we believe one year is actually the perfect timeline to achieve bold goals. Here’s how you can take action to make this year your best year yet.

1. Declare a bold vision The key to creating the life you want is to get highly specific about what success looks like to you. Your brain needs that level of clarity to be emotionally inspired and logically engaged. Most of us think either in granular detail about tasks for next week or in vague terms about “one day” in the distant future. The first is uninspiring and the second is too fuzzy to put your brain’s problem-solving power to work. Declaring a bold vision for the next year allows you to be specific while also giving you enough lead time to envision a future inspiringly different from today. Try it now: Fast forward one year into the future. Imagine yourself in that moment and answer this question: What does extraordinary success look like? As you write your answer, consider these three guidelines:

Be bold. Bold goals can make you feel both uncomfortable and energized. They’re possible with growth and change, but they aren’t predictable. You may not know how to achieve them. A bold goal might be, “I’ve doubled the revenue I bring in” or, “I have a thorough, written financial plan, and my partner and I don’t argue about money.”

Bold goals can make you feel both uncomfortable and energized. They’re possible with growth and change, but they aren’t predictable. You may not know how to achieve them. A bold goal might be, “I’ve doubled the revenue I bring in” or, “I have a thorough, written financial plan, and my partner and I don’t argue about money.” Be vivid. Make it compelling. How do you feel? What is fundamentally different? Write down all the details you’re picturing in your mind, and consider your whole life.

Make it compelling. How do you feel? What is fundamentally different? Write down all the details you’re picturing in your mind, and consider your whole life. Be specific. Use measurable language. Ask yourself, “How will I know this is happening?” It’s hard to know if you’re making progress on a goal to “become a better manager.” But you can more easily track your growth if your goal is “I spend two hours a week coaching members of my team. Our engagement scores improved by 15%, and our time to market improved by 20%.” 2. Override your programming Do you have a voice that pipes up every time you think about a bold goal that says, “Not gonna happen”? We all carry limiting beliefs about ourselves, other people, and circumstances. The big problem is that your brain relates to them like they’re “the truth.” If something is “the truth,” there can’t be any other possibilities, right? So, why try? You are not stuck with these beliefs. You can override them, but it can take time. The first step is spotting the cost to your progress, fulfillment, or wellbeing.

Maria, a client, had hit the growth ceiling in her position and was feeling bored and unfulfilled. She wanted advancement, but when a perfect role opened up, she didn’t apply. Why? “It requires too much travel,” she said. “I can’t take that on right now.” The next step is to envision a world without it. “Fast forward one year from today. You don’t believe that’s true anymore,” we said. “What’s different? What’s possible?” Considering the possibility of a different “truth” got Maria’s brain working on the problem. She realized she was making assumptions based on how her manager worked. She went to the leadership team and said, “I would succeed in this role. And I recommend we limit the travel to one week a month.” They agreed, Maria got the promotion, and she excelled.

What limiting belief or disempowering story is holding you back? And what could it look like instead? 3. Enroll people in your vision Notice that we encourage you to declare a bold vision—not imagine it. Declaring is where a lot of your power to create change comes from. Turning your vision into reality requires commitment, motivation, and accountability. It’s hard to build those without support. Sharing your vision can make you feel uncomfortable, and vulnerable. Once you tell people, you’ve put yourself on the hook. You also start to build a team of coaches and advocates, increasing your odds of succeeding. In one study, people who shared their goals and progress scored their accomplishment 25% higher than those who only wrote their goals down.

One of our clients actually read his entire vision to his manager’s boss during a rare one-on-one meeting. He shared bold ideas for his team and ambitions for his career and life. It was scary, but he added a powerful ally to his network. Your community influences your behaviors, mindset, and outcomes. Enrolling people in your vision—especially people who can help you overcome hurdles—takes time. By the end of one year, though, you’ll be amazed by your network of supporters. Next year won’t be any better unless you choose to make it better—and you can. You have the power to fuel your own happiness and success by getting clear on what that looks like, building your belief that it’s possible, and galvanizing people to help.