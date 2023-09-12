How Suresh Venkatasubramanian helped write the White House’s framework for AI governance

Typically, when technologists are recruited to work for the federal government, their job is to help agencies modernize arcane systems. But when Suresh Venkatasubramanian joined the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy as its assistant director for science and justice in 2021, his task was just the opposite—to use his expertise as a computer scientist to think through all the risks that automation poses, and to determine the spaces in which that technology has no business making decisions in people’s lives.

As part of that work, Venkatasubramanian coauthored the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, a sweeping framework for protecting people’s rights in the face of an ever-expanding AI landscape. The framework was released last October, just one month before the public launch of ChatGPT, which set off a mad rush among policymakers to contain the tech. Now, decision-makers from President Biden on down are looking at the document as they scramble to turn its ideas into policy. Earlier this year, one section of the blueprint that defines algorithmic discrimination appeared almost verbatim in a White House executive order on advancing racial equity.

Despite his stint at the White House, Venkatasubramanian still feels funny about being called a former government official. He’s spent more than two decades in academia, where he established himself as a leading researcher in the field of AI fairness, studying and raising awareness about the risk of discrimination and bias that can arise from predictive AI tools. In some ways, he says he’s grateful that the release of ChatGPT turned tech policy into “a kitchen table issue,” which it had never been before.

But in other ways, he argues, ChatGPT has been a dangerous distraction, focusing all of Washington’s attention on this new generation of generative AI tools, rather than the slew of predictive models that are already being used in everything from healthcare to the justice system—with demonstrably discriminatory effects. “There are places where, as a computer scientist, I cringe a bit because the issues with predictive AI machine learning—the tools used for decision-making—are very different from some of the issues associated with generative AI,” he says.