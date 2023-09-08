A leader’s guide to navigating toxic colleagues

BY Adam Bennett4 minute read

Over three decades in corporate and consulting environments I’ve been lucky to work for and with some amazing people. They’ve been positive, constructive, and inspirational, and created great environments where much was achieved.

At the other end of the spectrum are those toxic personalities who rampage through organizations damaging the very fabric of their businesses. These characters are the easiest to recall, most humorous to observe, and absolutely the worst to work for. I suspect you’ve already met some of them, and maybe even left your job because of one. (Yep, it’s true. People do indeed leave their bosses, not their companies.) Common toxic characters I’ve noticed that the negative characters typically fall into three categories.

First are those that lack humility and curiosity, which makes them very difficult to work with, including: The you’re all crap type: This is that new executive who thinks everyone doing the work is, well, crap. Facts and results don’t distract them, it’s all instinct. They have sensitive antennae, and they just know stuff. No one around them is as clever, hardworking, or committed. Except them. The thank god I’m here type: This person is closely related to the “you’re all crap” but with a bigger ego. And more experience. They claim to have fought and died in three world wars and seen and done more in their careers than anyone in the history of careers. And it’s lucky for you, the division, the company, and in fact the country, that they’ve arrived.

Second are those that lack decisiveness or willingness to take accountability, including: The Switzerland stays neutral and won’t take a position except to maintain their existing wealth and borders within the organisation. Anything can happen around them with no effect, but stray into their area or responsibility and they come out swinging. The brand manager views every decision, interaction, and role through the lens of their own personal brand. Nothing is allowed to negatively impact people’s perception of them. When required, the company and its shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and their colleagues will all be willingly sacrificed on the altar of their personal brand.

Last are those that are prickly or just don’t play well with others: The white-ant missed out on the top role in the organization that they claim to love, and is now prepared to eat its very foundations if that’s what it takes to prove they should’ve gotten the job. They illustrate the point that sometimes, to be successful at change management, you have to change the management. The chameleon is perfect at blending in with those equal to or above them in the corporate jungle, but simultaneously direct their deadly carnivorous behaviours to anyone below them. They are renowned for kissing upward and kicking downward and will continually change their colors to impress the boss.

The thing all these toxic characters have in common is that they drive good people nuts, they create needless friction and tension that can prevent their organisations from identifying external disruption and threat, and, critically, their personalities and style can prevent transformation and renewal. How to navigate them Make sure you’re not one yourself. Ask yourself when’s the last time you admitted you don’t have all the answers, changed your mind, had a laugh, took accountability for a failure, gave someone else the credit, said hello to a stranger in the elevator, or put the company’s needs ahead of your own. Make sure you don’t have any toxic characters on your own team. Honestly observe your people, especially as they interact with their direct reports. Seek feedback from others, read engagement score verbatim comments, and measure the business results achieved and the behaviours displayed. If you find one, get them working for your competitor as quickly as possible.

When you realize you work for one. Business literature, podcasts, and self-help books are full of tips and techniques for managing your toxic boss. Equally, tales of redemption and people having epiphanies that change their crazy behaviors are awesome. But if we’re honest, most negative characters are unlikely to change. So, perhaps counter-intuitively, you have to assume your toxic boss won’t be changing anytime soon, and therefore ask yourself four simple questions: Are they likely to leave soon for any reason? Can you successfully do your job and produce measurable outcomes with them in place? Can you maintain your resilience, sense of humor, energy, and overall mental wellbeing in the face of the toxic environment they create? Are you willing to calculate and pay the opportunity cost of staying to work for them? If the answer to any of these questions is no, then it’s time to change jobs. If they won’t change, and you can’t be successful, then that’s that.