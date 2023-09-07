Fall Foliage Map 2023: All the best dates to admire the leaves changing colors in your area

Fall officially starts on Saturday, September 23, this this year. What that hopefully means is that the worst of the scorching summer is behind us and the season of cooler weather and comfy sweaters is about to begin.

It also means the annual changing of the leaves. But just when will the leaves begin to transition into their red, gold, and orange glory? That depends on where in the country you live. And that’s where the SmokyMountains.com Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2023 comes in. The interactive map lets you adjust the slider so you can see when the leaves will begin changing in your area and also when they will peak in their most-colored majesty.

You can check out the interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2023 here. Peak conditions are designated by the maroon color on the map.

This year it is estimated peak conditions will occur from: