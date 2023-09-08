Inside the Met’s glorious (and free) new play space for kids

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

At first, they called it “The Thing.” Anything more specific would’ve been too esoteric, too restrictive, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art was interested in neither. They were dreaming big. They wanted something the Met had never done before.

Now, “The Thing” is opening under the arguably duller name of 81st Street Studio, but the space is anything but dull. Spanning 3,500 square feet in the Ruth and Harold D. Uris Center for Education, 81st Street Studio is officially described as a free, drop-in discovery and play space for kids, ages 3 to 11. In reality, it’s a microcosm of the Met, condensed, and repackaged for curious young minds. [Photo: courtesy the Met] Compared to the colossal art institution it sits in, 81st Street Studio takes up a tiny corner of the museum. You enter the building to the left of the grand stairs, take a turn past the museum’s security check, and find yourself in front of two glass doors with bright patterns on it. When I visited during a press preview, a number of attendees had brought their kids, who were the first to inaugurate the space, not by cutting a boring red ribbon, but by simply swinging those doors open. For a split second, they lingered at the entrance, then with no directives whatsoever, they scattered around the space like kids pouring out for recess. [Photo: courtesy the Met] The space in question was designed by Mishi Hosono and Adam Weintraub from Koko Architecture + Design. The duo worked hard on blurring the distinctions you might expect from a space that caters to toddlers, tweens, and adults like family or caregivers. This is not a free-for-all room, but instead a highly versatile space that is at once subdivided and inclusive.

[Photo: courtesy The Met] To achieve this balance—and give everyone the freedom to interact and retreat as they please—Koko payed close attention to how children move in any given space, which is often in circles. This translates not in an oval race track, but a very fluid set of pathways and ramps that kids can follow and “peel off,” as Weintraub notes, when something catches their eye. If a kid isn’t ready to mingle, they can retreat to one of the mini libraries lining the walls; and if they feel like lounging, they can crawl under an arched doorway, and roll down a sunken valley that looks like it’s dappled with sunlight. (Here the architects drew inspiration from the Japanese word “komorebi,” which is used to describe sunbeams filtering through trees.) [Photo: courtesy the Met] If kids feel like exploring or tinkering, they can choose from a number of activities scattered around the room. Some of these are analog—the Met partnered with Yamaha, which created a brilliant music station where kids can play unique instruments like a standing guitar or a castanet wall. Others are digital—like an “art tech tree” designed by BlueCadet, where kids can sit around a projection-mapped table and turn bits of cardboard into playable drums. Over the course of an hour or so, I watched a small child, four or five at most, take part in every single one of these activities with ease, and with barely any assistance from an adult. [Photo: courtesy The Met] It’s easy to discount this space as a glorified playground, but for all the playing I saw, the space is more reminiscent of a STEAM institution, which with its research and conservation departments, the Met fittingly is. At one station in particular, I found myself scrolling through fun factoids about wood, clay, and metal (did you know that water moves through trees via a network of tiny vessels?), then looking at objects from the Met’s collection that were made of those very same materials.