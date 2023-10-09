‘Heat is silent and invisible’: How to protect cities from the growing climate threat

For anyone who lives in Florida, mentions of a Category 3 hurricane immediately bring a specific picture to mind: palm trees snapping under the weight of 120 mile per hour winds, roofs blown off, electricity unavailable for days.

There’s a “culture of preparedness and prevention” around that warning, said Kathy Baughman McLeod, former director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center and senior vice president at the Atlantic Council, at the Fast Company Innovation Festival last month. People know what to do to brace themselves for such a storm. [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] But warn people about a heat wave, and the sense of how to prepare, or what damage it might inflict, isn’t quite there. “We need the same thing for heat,” McLeod said, speaking on the panel titled, “Why every city needs a Chief Heat Officer.” July 2023 was the hottest month ever in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s 174 years of record keeping. The entire summer was the hottest recorded on Earth. September was extremely warm as well, blowing past records in a month that, in the words of one climate scientist, was “absolutely gobsmackingly bananas.” 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on the planet’s record books.

That heat has real, devastating impacts. The numbers aren’t yet out about this summer’s heat deaths, but in the summer of 2022, heat waves across Europe killed 61,000 people. In the U.S. in 2020, heat caused losses of $100 billion in worker productivity. In India, extreme heat is threatening the country’s developmental goals, including aims to cut poverty and hunger. But unlike when we see a roof ripped off in a hurricane, heat is “more subtle,” McLeod said. “Heat is silent and invisible. It doesn’t attract attention like other climate hazards do, yet it’s killing more people than any other climate hazard. It creeps up on the body.” Protecting people from heat means, in part, changing our expectations about heat waves and what we can do during them. During a Category 4 hurricane, for example, “you don’t expect the pizza delivery to come to you,” McLeod said. “The same thing is happening [during a heat wave]. It’s just silent and invisible, and so we shouldn’t expect our Amazon package to come right when we want it if it’s going to threaten the life of the driver. And so, no pizza in a Category 4 heat wave.”

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] Naming heat waves can help create that culture of preparedness, making employers, communities, and elected officials more aware of the threat. And there are other ways to mitigate heat’s harmful impacts, too. Eugenia Kargbo, chief heat officer of Freetown, Sierra Leone, spoke about how her city is planting trees to increase the tree canopy and reduce heat stress. Freetown had a goal to plant 1 million trees by 2023, “and we are almost there,” she said, with more than 700,000 trees already in the ground. [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] Other mitigation efforts can include changing up building materials by using green roofs and cooling paints; creating more open spaces in cities and redesigning streets for better airflow; and using sustainable, clean power. But it’s also important to remember that “every city has a very, very different type of heat, and a very different type of impact of heat,” explained Eleni Myrivili, global chief heat officer, UN Habitat, as well as chief heat officer for the City of Athens. In other words, heat with humidity, or heat with wind, or heat in a city that isn’t used to warm weather, all need different solutions. In each city, there are also specific communities that are more vulnerable to heat. Thus, every city needs its own dedicated expert to take action around heat. Still, even though differences exist, “almost every city in the world—even the richest cities—have the people who are very much at risk to heat,” Myrivili added, “and we have to make sure that we can protect them.”