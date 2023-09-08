Fast company logo
A conversation with Deloitte’s Deb Golden and Space Perspective’s Jane Poynter

Launching the future of space

BY FastCo Works

On this episode of “Lead Through Disruption,” Deb Golden meets with serial space entrepreneur, author, and changemaker Jane Poynter, going behind the scenes of her mission to fundamentally change humanity’s perception of Earth. Join us as we discover how Jane has leveraged disruption to challenge the status quo and advance innovation in sustainable space travel, from her two-year mission inside the world’s first human-made biosphere to the founding of Space Perspective three decades later.

