How to present your résumé with confidence—even if you’re a chronic job hopper

It is becoming increasingly common for people to have multiple jobs throughout their careers—jumping from one to another. While consistently changing jobs can help workers earn more and seek out the best opportunities, the practice can also bring some challenges.

Having several jobs in quick succession has become known as “job hopping” and there is still a stigma attached to this working style, particularly amongst older and more senior workers. So, if you know you’re a chronic job hopper, you might be worried about how you’re going to secure your next position with an ever-growing résumé. Rest assured, there are plenty of legitimate reasons to switch jobs and you shouldn’t be ashamed of doing so. Fortunately, there are several ways you can present your résumé with confidence, no matter how many jobs you’ve had. Here are five techniques: Focus on your professional summary Your professional summary is your chance to prove to the hiring manager why you’re a great fit for the position. This section provides you with an opportunity to emphasize the valuable skills you’ve gained through your varied experiences.

But the great thing about your summary is that you can do this without having to mention specific dates of employment, which is ideal for a job hopper. As well as your skills, you should take this opportunity to highlight your most impressive and relevant achievements and how you can add value to the company. At a senior level, this means showcasing how you can improve processes and the bottom line. For example, your summary could open with “adaptable and analytical senior sales executive with over 10 years experience in the automotive industry. During my last role at [company name] I was able to increase ROI by 30% and exceed targets by at least $9,000 a month.”

Leave out irrelevant positions Almost three-quarters (73%) of résumés are rejected because they contain irrelevant experience that has not been asked for in the job posting. This should be reason enough for you to omit certain positions from your experience section. You can leave short contract positions, irrelevant job roles, or positions from over 10 years ago off of your résumé. It’s best to save this valuable space for jobs that are relevant to the role and that you really excelled in, so you can show off your top skills and achievements. Combine roles where possible You might find that there is an opportunity to combine a couple of roles into one section. If you are a chronic job-hopper, you should take this opportunity whenever possible.

For example, if you held multiple content marketing executive roles over a 12-month period, you could position this as a year’s experience as a “content executive” and simply list the companies underneath as if they were accounts or clients. This can be particularly helpful if you’re a freelancer or if you work in competitive fields that have notoriously high staff turnover. Forgo the months of the year If you don’t feel you can effectively combine your roles, or perhaps you want to give more detail about several relevant positions in a short space of time, then I recommend you be clever with your dates.

Let’s say you had a short-term gig around Christmas time; rather than listing “Nov 2021 to Jan 2022,” simply leave out the months. A job from “2021 to 2022” looks far more professional and could, in theory, have been held for almost two years, rather than the reality of two months. Sure, the recruiter may ask you to give more details about the exact dates during an interview—and you should always be honest when asked—but this method ensures they don’t immediately see lots of short-term positions when reviewing your application and write you off before actually considering you. When you meet in person or when they reach out for more details, you have a better chance of explaining why you’ve had a series of shorter roles and how this can actually be beneficial.

Showcase your key skills and achievements As well as outlining your most impressive skills and achievements in your professional summary, you can also use your experience and core skills section to do the same. Be sure to highlight the skills most relevant to the role for a start, and quantify your achievements wherever possible. By providing impressive figures, you not only show your value, but you can also distract from short contracts. After all, recruiters want to know if you’ve got what it takes to succeed and numbers make it easier to measure how you’ve made an impact in the past.