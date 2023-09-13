How the Army’s pay structure inspired this CEO to introduce pay transparency

BY Pavithra Mohan4 minute read

Years before starting Ethena, an HR compliance training startup, Roxanne Petraeus had a taste of what it was like to be in a workplace with radical pay transparency. Petraeus spent the first part of her career in the U.S. Army, where the pay scale is determined by rank and time in service—and made completely public. “That’s how I actually entered the workforce,” she says. “I didn’t think that much about different models, because the first seven years of my career was in an organization that had pay transparency.”

Even after Petraeus moved into the corporate world and founded a company, her experience in the Army shaped how she thought about issues of pay equity and her own compensation as CEO. As executive compensation has ballooned in recent years, CEOs are being paid nearly 400 times as much as the average worker, according to the Economic Policy Institute. That’s a far cry from the pay differential in the Army between, say, an entry-level private and a general, Petraeus says, which might be more like 10-to-1. When the time came for Petraeus and her cofounder, Anne Solmssen, to sort out their equity packages—and how they would treat subsequent hires at Ethena—they were largely guided by one idea. “A very fuzzy but helpful principle we had was: We just never wanted to be embarrassed if all of this leaked,” Petraeus says. “If that happened, could we justify all the decisions we made? Or would we be mortified?” Pay transparency at every level—even the C-suite Since pay inequities disproportionately impact women and people of color, Petraeus also recognized that providing more visibility into compensation could help mitigate the issue. Over the past two years, under the guidance of chief people officer Melanie Naranjo, Ethena has introduced pay transparency across the company. Internally, Ethena now shares salary bands for every level and title—including the C-suite—and its engineering team even opted to disclose salary data publicly in a blog post, which revealed the base salaries and raise structure pegged to each title. It was a move partly catalyzed by their head of engineering, Petraeus says. “Our VP of engineering really wanted to do it,” she adds. “He was like, I’ve seen how really opaque structures within engineering often result in people, who are really good and have a ton of institutional knowledge, leaving because they get frustrated. And then you hire a new person for more than you could have to just retain the old person because that’s how the market has shifted.”



But Petraeus also acknowledges that there are challenges to going public with salary bands, especially when there’s an economic downturn that might impact company finances. “To be honest, there is a downside; you lock yourself into this,” she says. “I completely understand why there’s a fear in doing this.”

