How the Army’s pay structure inspired this CEO to introduce pay transparency

Years before starting Ethena, an HR compliance training startup, Roxanne Petraeus had a taste of what it was like to be in a workplace with radical pay transparency. Petraeus spent the first part of her career in the U.S. Army, where the pay scale is determined by rank and time in service—and made completely public. “That’s how I actually entered the workforce,” she says. “I didn’t think that much about different models, because the first seven years of my career was in an organization that had pay transparency.”
Even after Petraeus moved into the corporate world and founded a company, her experience in the Army shaped how she thought about issues of pay equity and her own compensation as CEO. As executive compensation has ballooned in recent years, CEOs are being paid nearly 400 times as much as the average worker, according to the Economic Policy Institute. That’s a far cry from the pay differential in the Army between, say, an entry-level private and a general, Petraeus says, which might be more like 10-to-1. When the time came for Petraeus and her cofounder, Anne Solmssen, to sort out their equity packages—and how they would treat subsequent hires at Ethena—they were largely guided by one idea. “A very fuzzy but helpful principle we had was: We just never wanted to be embarrassed if all of this leaked,” Petraeus says. “If that happened, could we justify all the decisions we made? Or would we be mortified?”
Pay transparency at every level—even the C-suite
Since pay inequities disproportionately impact women and people of color, Petraeus also recognized that providing more visibility into compensation could help mitigate the issue. Over the past two years, under the guidance of chief people officer Melanie Naranjo, Ethena has introduced pay transparency across the company. Internally, Ethena now shares salary bands for every level and title—including the C-suite—and its engineering team even opted to disclose salary data publicly in a blog post, which revealed the base salaries and raise structure pegged to each title.
It was a move partly catalyzed by their head of engineering, Petraeus says. “Our VP of engineering really wanted to do it,” she adds. “He was like, I’ve seen how really opaque structures within engineering often result in people, who are really good and have a ton of institutional knowledge, leaving because they get frustrated. And then you hire a new person for more than you could have to just retain the old person because that’s how the market has shifted.”
But Petraeus also acknowledges that there are challenges to going public with salary bands, especially when there’s an economic downturn that might impact company finances. “To be honest, there is a downside; you lock yourself into this,” she says. “I completely understand why there’s a fear in doing this.”
Some companies also might be wary of salary transparency due to a misconception that it’s incompatible with high standards for performance—a notion that Petraeus rejects. In fact, Ethena’s engineering pay scale clearly lays out raises on the basis of performance (for example, $2,500 for software engineers who meet expectations, and $5,000 for those who exceed expectations). “For raises [in other departments], the increase depends on how much the person has moved up in their band,” she says.
“I think it actually does a disservice when sometimes companies that embrace values like pay transparency are painted as: ‘This is a touchy feely place where everyone gets a gold star,’” Petraeus says. “I think it can very much exist with strict performance standards.”
Limits and impact of transparency
There are, of course, limits to transparency, even at a company that espouses the value of it. Ethena does not disclose individual salaries, internally or externally, and there’s still some room for interpretation when it comes to where an employee falls within a salary band. While there is a salary band for C-suite employees, the company has chosen not to share Petraeus’s exact compensation as CEO. It’s a decision that Petraeus admits gives her pause and could change in the future. “I’m not totally sure that our right-now answer is correct,” she says. “I can absolutely see a world that we move to [where] we say, yeah, you can know exactly what I make.” But for now, she says, the level of insight into CEO compensation is consistent with the pay transparency that exists across the rest of the company—though she adds that she wouldn’t be embarrassed if those details did become public.
So far, Ethena’s approach seems to be working. Applicants have responded positively to the inclusion of salary bands in job listings (which Ethena started doing before it was mandated by law in New York), noting that it takes the guesswork out of pay negotiations. As for existing employees, Petraeus says despite her concerns about the potential blowback, the rollout was relatively smooth—and there were few surprises for employees in terms of how they were being paid relative to their peers. “People had generally been aware that this was happening,” she says. “There didn’t need to be some massive reset. And I think the fear often seems worse than what actually happens. People are going to talk about salaries whether you have transparency or not. Everybody wants to know: Am I being paid fairly?”