Luxury architecture is obsessed with curve appeal

In architecture, curves are harder to make than straight lines. The raw materials of building—wood, steel, construction board, etc.—don’t come that way. You have to make them that way.

In recent years, arches, curves, and sinuous forms of all kinds have taken over high-end building design. “There’s an interest in things that are seemingly more complicated to produce,” says Ben Allen, whose eponymous London-based design firm has developed a specialty in building out colorful arches, vaults, and curves. Just enter the terms “curve interior design” or “curve architecture” into Instagram or Pinterest, and you’ll see how popular the style has become.

It makes sense—in a time of digital flatness, global sameness, and manufactured predictability, curves have become a luxury, often requiring custom craft and local labor. In Allen’s work, curves and arches often serve as the centerpiece, drawing attention and adding an exclamation point. “Curves require a lot of time and effort,” says Allen.

When designing the “House Recast” project in North London, Allen’s studio crafted long, arched vaults set with plywood louvers that bring diffuse light inside. In the Vault House, which overlooks the Ouse River in York, arched vaults of traditional handmade York brick poetically enclose an outdoor courtyard. To create the stunning effect, a bricklayer painstakingly placed bricks into an arch atop plywood formwork. “We were amazed,” Allen says of the process.