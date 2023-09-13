How leaders can address the CEO-to-worker pay gap

For instance, Taylor Swift’s move to give generous bonuses to her team as her massive Eras Tour came to a close has made headlines. Swift reportedly gave every one of her employees, including truck drivers, catering staff, sound technicians, riggers, dancers, and more, bonuses totaling over $55 million. Her tour is predicted to gross $2.2 billion in ticket sales in North America, and poised to become the highest grossing tour of all time. According to the Wall Street Journal, Swift herself is believed to make between $6 million to $13 million per show.

Her generosity begs the question: Are CEOs rewarding their employees as generously as Taylor Swift? Or are they only ones getting generously compensated?

Across all industries, CEO pay continues to skyrocket. According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, during the period from 1978 to 2021, “CEO pay based on realized compensation grew by 1,460%.” In 2021, U.S. CEOs earned 399 times more than the average employee. CEO pay is a contributing factor to rising income inequality in this country, and it must be addressed.