The threat of unregulated tech is bringing organized labor together

BY Ben Whitehair and Sarita Gupta

These days, the only blockbuster bigger than Barbenheimer is the real-life drama unfolding in Hollywood: the July 13 strike announcement from the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists marks the first time SAG-AFTRA has joined the Writers Guild of America on the picket line in 63 years. Across other industries, a cascade of labor disputes is adding to this marquee moment for workers.

Last month, hospitality workers in Los Angeles picketed dozens of hotels, seeking higher wages and better benefits. This summer, Starbucks baristas from 150 unionized stores went on strike following a dispute over Pride decorations. And the United Auto Workers recently put their industry’s “Big Three” on notice with aggressive negotiations over issues like meaningful inclusion in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. As a member-leader of SAG-AFTRA and the leader of a foundation championing labor rights, we celebrate the significance not only of this “hot labor summer” but also of its lesser-known earlier acts—which speaks to the power of collective action and provides a roadmap for future progress. From the women- and immigrant-led “Bread and Roses Strike” at a Massachusetts textile mill, to the Battle of Blair Mountain, where West Virginia coal miners fought strikebreakers and laid the groundwork for New Deal labor victories, those with the least societal power have often been the most influential agents of change—lifting the floor for all through their actions. The actors striking in L.A. are building on the momentum sparked by essential, lower wage workers in industries from health care to e-commerce since the earliest days of COVID-19. Squeezed by the pressures of the pandemic, they organized and unionized, walked out and worked up the power driving the modern American labor movement. Now, as hotel workers and Hollywood writers join in solidarity on the picket lines, it’s time to shine the spotlight on the even bigger issues uniting workers behind a common cause: a safe and secure future for everyone.

As SAG-AFTRA strikes for pay structures that reflect the true value of actors’ work, their demands capture the basic economic fairness due to workers across all sectors. Although the specifics may differ—residual payments for television reruns won’t affect, say, nurses—the point remains the same: labor that contributes to American life ought to make it possible to live well in America. The UPS workers who recently won higher wages and teachers’ unions who have negotiated to bolster health, retirement, and pension plans surely agree. At the heart of this strike—and so many others—lies a retread of a familiar issue: Workers, who are essential engines of our economy, have for decades been treated as expendable by executives who year after year have enjoyed record breaking compensation and corporate profits. Despite CEOs of S&P 500 companies earning 324 times more than median workers at their companies, employees continue to be denied fair wages, benefits, and working conditions. The result: workers’ interest in joining a union is at its highest point in decades, while public support for unions is at its highest point since 1965.

Adding to that, workers during the pandemic turned the tables, demanding that companies compete for their services by threatening or actually leaving their jobs if their needs were not met. Replacing an individual employee can cost between one-half and two times the employee’s annual salary, and attracting talent has become increasingly challenging for corporate America. By collaborating with labor and by listening to workers, business leaders can reduce the high cost of churn while simultaneously attracting and retaining talent, increasing productivity, and growing revenue. Another common theme is the threat of advanced and unregulated technology undermining workers’ protections and devaluing their contributions. As employers increasingly rely on management-by-algorithm to ruthlessly maximize worker efficiency and their own profits—and even more nefariously, to deter unionization—vulnerable employees like warehouse and delivery workers and long haul truckers are becoming some of the most surveilled employees in the world. And in film and television, the increased use of AI raises new concerns about actors’ ability to exert control over the future use of their own likenesses, giving rise to a novel demand that may soon become more common: informed consent and fair compensation for use of a “digital replica.” While the technology is new, the threat is a familiar one: innovation automating jobs out of existence, instead of augmenting what is already the most productive workforce in history. That’s certainly what the WGA fears, as they negotiate over the use of AI in screenwriting. And with new programs like ChatGPT able to write lines of code, increasingly sophisticated essays, and even song lyrics, the implications for skilled workers everywhere are concerning.

In the face of these shared challenges, labor organizers and allies, policymakers and philanthropists alike have an opportunity to seek collaborative solutions. Responsible regulation of AI is a start, but we also need a good jobs framework to outline not just what we don’t want but what we do. It starts—as most change in this country has—with the voices of the workers themselves. Just compensation and economic opportunity, safe and respectful work environments, meaningful mechanisms for holding employers accountable, and the bargaining power to continue navigating a shifting labor landscape are essentials for every 21st century workforce. Fortunately, we have seen progress, with the Workers Justice Project and Los Deliveristas successfully winning a minimum wage for app-based food delivery workers in New York City, and delivery drivers in Seattle winning the right to place privacy screens over AI-powered front-facing dash cameras that tracked drivers’ eye movements. Similarly, actors, writers, and frankly all workers deserve to have a voice over the tech that’s creeping into their work. And most importantly, these protections, and a voice calling for them, must be available to everyone. Just as SAG-AFTRA is striking not only for A-listers in the foreground but for the background actors struggling to make ends meet, we must acknowledge that unfair labor practices in every industry fall unequally on those who are already most vulnerable. Prioritizing the needs of women, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities will help make every job more equal and every industry more just.