Your dream car is a privacy nightmare

When it comes to privacy, the biggest threat might not be social media, smartwatches, or video doorbells. It just might be your car.

Mozilla recently took a look at 25 car brands and gave every single one a “Privacy not included” warning label—officially making automobiles the worst category of products the group has ever reviewed. Mozilla evaluated each brand for its use of data, how you can control your data, its track record for protecting user data, and whether or not the product meets minimum security standards. Overall, it found that all 25 of the car brands collect more personal data about you than they should, and every single brand also uses that data for a purpose other than making sure you have the best possible experience with their vehicle.

That’s actually a lot scarier, Mozilla notes, than if your computer or another device is doing it, simply because of the uniquely personal data that your car has access to. Not only does your car know where you’re going and when, but it also can collect data about what devices you use while you’re in your car, the weather around you, and even what music you’re listening to while you’re out on the open road. “Cars’ new bells and whistles mean the potential for more data-collecting sensors, cameras, and microphones,” says Misha Rykov, one of the researchers on the project. “But unlike with apps or smart home devices, most drivers aren’t even aware this data is being collected—let alone have the power to turn it off.” Worse still, Mozilla notes that most car companies’ privacy policies are written in broad and vague language, including phrases like “such as” or “etc,” which leaves the door open for them to collect more data about you than they’re actually spelling out.

