How personalized license plates took over America

BY Jon Keegan7 minute read

During summer vacation car rides as a kid, I remember the thrill of seeing an unusual license plate from a faraway state. Back then, there were 51 possible plates (including D.C.), each with distinct colors and often the state motto. Today, however, the game of license plate bingo has gotten incredibly complex.

By my count, there are currently 8,291 different vehicle license plates offered by the 50 states and the District of Columbia. So many states now have a vast menu of personalized plate options that include a dizzying array of designs for professions, organizations, sports teams, causes, and plenty more. My count was conducted over the past June and July, so this should be considered a snapshot, as I imagine some designs have changed already. For years, members of the military and veterans have been able to pick plates reflecting the honors they received and the missions they served in. Another prominent collection focuses on a wide range of medical conditions, including breast cancer, diabetes, Down syndrome, and autism, raising money for their various foundations through registration fees.

Doctors, first responders, even amateur radio operators have long been able to pick a plate reflecting their occupation or affiliations. Now, the professional pool of customized plates has grown to include realtor, accountant, architect, chiropractor, pharmacist, optician, and many more, which varies among the states. And some plates are reserved for members of the U.S. Congress. But not just anyone can grab one of these specialized plates. Many states require proof of service or professional credentials in order to apply for a specific classification. Other specialized plates range from Tennessee’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library plate, featuring the face of Dolly Parton, to aging rocker Alice Cooper on Arizona’s Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers plate, which raises funds for his nonprofit that provides free music lessons for kids.

Left to right: Arizona’s “Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers” plate; Tennessee’s “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” plate; and Washington State’s “J.P. Patches Pal” plate Too Many Plates? The population of Maryland is around 6.1 million residents. But Maryland leads the country in terms of the number of different license plates it offers. I counted 989 distinct plates listed on the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles website. There’s a National Speleological Society plate for Maryland’s caving enthusiasts (although only one of these was issued between 2018 and 2022). Other singularly specific organizations that rate a Maryland license plate include the American Sewing Guild, Baltimore Yacht Club, and Westie Rescue, Inc.; although, again, only a single plate for each was issued during this time period. Maryland’s Barbershop Quartet Singers plate did slightly better with three plates issued in the same period, just ahead of Baltimore Rock Opera Society’s two plates. A chart showing the number of license plates issued per state in June / July 2023, with Maryland leading the pack at 989 plates Texas, the second-most populous state with nearly five times the population of Maryland, offers the second largest number of license-plate designs, coming in at 476. Texas has taken a more practical approach to accommodating the demand for custom plates, outsourcing the whole effort to a private company called My Plates.

Some of Maryland’s 989 license plate designs Hawaii offers the fewest number of plates, with just 14 designs (plus decals with messages drivers can attach), but these happen to be among the most striking. In 2022, the country’s youngest state won the Best Plate Award from the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association for its “Polynesian Voyaging” plate, which celebrates the Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS). The plate was originally proposed to be limited to electric vehicles since members of the PVS were concerned about the environment, but demand for the plate was so great among all motorists that the restriction was dropped. Hawaii offers some striking plates. From left: “Polynesian Voyaging” won Best Plate for 2022 from the ALPCA, and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park plate. The explosion of full color images on special plates has also created some concerns for law enforcement’s use of Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), which automatically scan the plates of cars as they drive down roads or through tolls. Many police cars are equipped with ALPRs that scoop up all the plates that drive by. A report by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators warned that high contrast backgrounds in these special plates can cause readability issues for ALPRs. Some states have tried to reign in the sheer number of new plates being proposed each year, but with little success. In 2010, the Florida Senate tried to restrict plates to only designs that had at least 4,000 preorders, but the measure did not advance.

Animals and Conservation Some of the most popular special plates feature animals and messages about nature conservation. Whales, sharks, moose, salamanders, eagles, deer, butterflies, salmon, trout, and loons can be found on license plates around the country. Fees from many of these animal plates help fund state conservation efforts. Animal conservation plates were some of Florida’s most lucrative license plate designs for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The “Sea Turtle” plate brought in $2.4 million, “Save the Manatee” brought in $1.3 million, and “Protect Wild Dolphins” brought in $1.1 million in revenue. Texas’ “Horned Lizard” plate raised $6.5 million in fiscal year 2019. California’s “Protect Our Coast & Ocean,” featuring a whale tail, pulled in $1.1 million in 2021. Some of the menagerie of animals depicted on popular nature conservation plates. Controversial Plates License plates have been the subject of dozens of legal cases challenging the messages imprinted on them by the state. In 1976, a New Hampshire resident successfully pleaded his case to the U.S. Supreme Court that he had the right to obscure the state’s motto “Live Free or Die” on his plates, which conflicted with his religious beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness.

Recently, a group of atheists in Mississippi sued the state when the governor changed the state seal to include the words “In God We Trust,” which appeared on the standard license plate design. The plaintiffs objected to the fact that there was no alternative design without the slogan without having to pay an extra fee for a special plate. The court found that the plaintiff’s free speech argument was valid, but recently the governor introduced a new standard plate that does not mention God, rendering the case moot. “I consider it a victory because the governor’s previous comments suggest he would not have chosen a design without a religious reference if it were not for the pressure that was applied to him,” wrote Jason Alan Griggs, one of the plaintiffs in the case in an email to Beautiful Public Data. A 2016 report from the National Conference on State Legislatures (NCSL) warned state administrators of the controversy that can come with political messages on special plates. “Specialty license plate designs may encounter resistance, however. While courts have consistently stated that license plates are private speech, the fact that they are issued by government agencies can incite much controversy and debate,” said the report.

But the full scope of American political expression is not evenly distributed in the plates offered today. Anti-abortion license plates such as “Choose Life” can be found in 34 states . Only four states appear to offer pro-abortion rights plates. Nebraska and Pennsylvania offer Planned Parenthood plates, with Nebraska’s displaying “My Body, My Choice” on the tag. Virginia has a “Trust Women, Respect Choice” plate, and Alaska offers “Pro-Family, Pro-Choice.” At least nine states offer Revolutionary War Gadsden Flag “Don’t Tread on Me” plates. And 22 states offer either “God Bless America” or “In God We Trust.”

I could find only three plates in the whole dataset that represented the LGBTQ+ community: “Indiana Youth Group,” “South Carolina Equality,” and “Maryland Equality.” Texas offers a “Juneteenth” plate, and Arkansas has a Martin Luther King Jr. plate. I couldn’t find any plates related to Black Lives Matters, which was surprising considering the scale of the civil rights movement in recent years. Big Money for Charities and for the State Some organizations pull in huge amounts of money from the fees shared by the state. California’s well-publicized “ Arts Plate ,” which costs $50 initially with a $40 annual renewal (or $103 initially with an $83 annual renewal for personalized plates) pulled in $2.2 million for the California Arts Council nonprofit in 2019. In 2022, the nonprofit Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation raised $556,000 from its North Carolina specialty plate.

License plate fees are also major sources of revenue for state motor vehicle departments. Florida pulled in more than $44 million just from specialty license plates in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Made By Prison Labor Yes, license plates are still made by cheap prison labor in most states; 80% of all license plates issued in the U.S. today were made by state prisoners, with only 12 states opting out of the practice. According to a 2022 ACLU report on prison labor in the U.S., many states offer no pay at all to inmates, while the average hourly wage across the country was between 13 and 52 cents per hour. Republished with permission from Beautiful Public Data, a newsletter by Jon Keegan that curates visually interesting datasets collected by local, state, and federal government agencies.