Los Angeles hotel workers are striking—here’s what you need to know

In June, 15,000 hospitality workers at 61 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange County authorized a strike—with 96% of members voting yes. Contract negotiations had broken down in April, and the union’s contracts with the 61 different hotels expired on June 30. The workers officially walked out on July 1. The workers, who are represented by Unite Here Local 11, were striking for better wages, healthcare benefits, a pension, and safer workloads. The union also sought to create a hospitality workforce housing fund (paid for via a proposed tax to be levied on hotel room sales and home-sharing), as rising housing costs had forced many workers to move farther away from their jobs requiring long commutes. Meanwhile, hotel profits have soared, particularly after receiving billions in federal bailout money during the pandemic. Not surprisingly, the cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen, and front desk agents who actually keep the hotels running haven’t seen a dime of that, and the union made it clear that this first strike of the summer—already the largest hotel strike in Southern California history—was only the beginning. On July 4, thousands of striking hotel workers and their allies led a march through the streets of Los Angeles to call attention to their struggle before returning to work on July 5 after three days on strike. “This walkout was the first of many actions that may come this summer by workers at hotels across Southern California,” Kurt Petersen, copresident of Unite Here Local 11, said in a statement, “and it is only one tool in our toolbox. We have put the industry on notice that the workers have suffered enough.” He wasn’t bluffing. Since then, thousands more hospitality workers have walked off the job on a series of rolling strike actions to protest low wages and poor treatment and demand better from their wealthy employers. On July 10, workers at 12 hotels on Los Angeles’ Century Boulevard and in Orange County hit the bricks, kicking off the second wave of the historic strike. Lilia Sotelo, a housekeeper at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel, said in a statement: “I am on strike because, as a mom, I will do anything to keep a roof over my kids’ heads. Rent is soaring but wages are not. The industry is booming. They need to share with us who make them prosperous.”

The contrast between the workers’ wages (and lengthy commutes) and the hotels’ massive profits and the general wealth of the LA region has been a centerpiece of the campaign. “The wealthy continue to live in luxury while workers, from actors and writers to room attendants and servers, live from one paycheck to the next,” Local 11’s Petersen says. “This fight is ultimately about whether those who make LA prosperous and beautiful will be able to afford to live in LA.” After five days, the hotel workers returned to work and negotiations resumed on June 18. But the hotel industry’s next economic proposal did not include any significant movement on wages, pensions, or healthcare, and rejected the call for daily room cleanings, which workers say are absolutely necessary for maintaining manageable workloads. Since the beginning of the pandemic, daily room cleanings have become much less common across the industry; workers have protested this change for years, but many hotels have still not shifted back. “These hotels do not value us,” says housekeeping supervisor Diana Sanchez. “They took advantage of us during the pandemic, and they continue to belittle us and our work. If they really cared about ending this labor dispute, they would sign and stop trying to give us less than what we are asking for.” For a third time, the workers walked—this time on July 21. Their demands for respect and solidarity began to generate more headlines as they called on the American Political Science Association (APSA) to cancel its Annual Meeting & Exhibition, which would have brought 6,000 of its members to the Los Angeles Convention Center from August 31 to September 1. The convention is headquartered at a struck hotel, the J.W. Marriott, and made deals with 10 other hotels as well. The union had already successfully convinced a number of other organizations, including the Democratic Governors Association and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, to cancel their respective events. Despite calls from its own members to cancel, the APSA decided to move forward with its conference, publicly crossing the picket line.

Hotel workers also called on Taylor Swift to cancel her six Eras tour dates in Los Angeles. Thousands of her fans were poised to descend on the city and contribute to an economic “Swift Lift,” which would generate huge profits for the hotel industry while leaving workers in the dust. By asking Swift to cancel, the strikers hoped to strike a blow at the hotels’ pocketbooks—thousands of fans canceling their hotel rooms en masse would have been difficult to ignore. The hotel workers published an open letter in the Los Angeles Times to the star, asking her to show solidarity with their cause and highlighting parallels between Swift’s own actions taking on predatory industry elements and their ongoing struggle. As the union pointed out, in 2017, Swift even appeared in Time’s 2017 “Silence Breakers” issue alongside two Los Angeles hotel workers who had spoken out against sexual harassment. Though the workers were joined by members of the Los Angeles City Council and other elected leaders in calling on Swift to cancel, Swift ultimately did not acknowledge the workers’ pleas. Meanwhile, her fellow music celeb Snoop Dogg canceled his own Hollywood Bowl concert in solidarity. As the strikes have continued to sporadically target dozens of different Southern California hotels, the workers have had to contend with rising temperatures and hot tempers. On August 5, hotel security guards outside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica were captured on video violently assaulting multiple striking workers who were trying to form a picket line.

That same day in Long Beach, a hotel security guard punched a striking worker in the head. “I feel discriminated against because I feel like the company is ordering them to treat us this way,” says German Martinez, a dishwasher of 34 years at the Fairmont Miramar Santa Monica, the man tackled by the security guard. “It’s as if we’re their enemies, not their workers. It’s our right to be protesting for a new contract and fair wages. Everything is so expensive that we are living paycheck to paycheck, and that’s not right.” The shocking footage was met with horror and indignation from the public as well as elected officials, including L.A. City Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martínez, Katy Yaroslavsky, Heather Hutt, and Nithya Raman, who led a rally on August 7 to condemn the violence. Unite Here’s Local 11 has also filed an unfair labor practice with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and workers have called for a boycott of the Hotel Maya in Long Beach, Laguna Cliffs Marriott Dana Point, and Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica for allowing their security staff to assault striking workers. At the end of August, Unite Here Local 11 announced that it was expanding its boycott. The union has now called on all groups planning to hold conventions and other large meetings in Los Angeles to avoid booking rooms at the more than 60 hotels that are currently without contracts and now qualify as “strike-ready.” The union said in a statement that the boycott will continue “until the hotel industry pays a living wage and puts an end to violence against its striking members.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that the rolling nature of the strikes and walkouts at struck hotels have caught some patrons off guard. Some guests have left negative reviews, complaining about the picket line noise. Others left messages of support calling on the hotel to meet the workers’ demands. Some expressed their dismay at arriving at certain hotels, only to find that they were inadvertently crossing a picket line. As far as the union is concerned, any disruption or frustration should be laid at the hotels’ feet for refusing to meet the workers’ demands. In spite of it all, the workers have continued to hold the line. Even replacement workers like Thomas Bradley, a Black worker who was hired to scab but then joined the picket line instead—know what’s at stake, and Unite Here has lobbied for them to be hired permanently after the strike. They have made it clear that they are not simply striking for higher wages, they’re also demanding dignity, respect, and the ability to live and thrive in the places they work so hard to make a safe and welcoming place for people to visit. “We love what we do, but our security and family’s future is on the line,” Diana Sanchez says. “We urge those coming to the region to support us.” Kim Kelly is an independent journalist, author, and organizer whose writing on labor, politics, class, and culture has appeared in Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, The Nation, The New York Times, Washington Post, Columbia Journalism Review, and many others. Her first book, Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor, is out now via One Signal/Simon & Schuster. She is currently working on her second book.