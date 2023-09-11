The new trend at Fashion Week is old clothes

BY Elizabeth Segran6 minute read

For years, Diane von Furstenberg sent models down the runway at New York Fashion Week, as she unveiled her latest clothing collection. This September, however she’s abstaining from the shows. Instead, she’s encouraging customers to visit her flagship store in Chelsea to shop secondhand pieces from previous seasons.

Across town, the designer Ulla Johnson has curated vintage garments from her own personal collection, making them available for sale at her store on Bleecker Street. “September tends to be a big moment for the wardrobe refresh,” says Donata Minelli Yirmiyahu, Ulla Johnson’s CEO. “Our stores are full of people retailers, editors, and influencers who are coming for fashion week, and we want to turn some of their attention to our vintage pieces.” [Image: Ulla Johnson/courtesy Archive] For decades, the fashion industry has seen September as a chance to cultivate a desire for newness. At fashion weeks around the world, designers create new collections, signaling the colors and silhouettes that are now in vogue—prompting fashionable consumers to freshen up their wardrobe with new styles. This constant push to get consumers to buy more is driving the planet to destruction. The industry now churns out more than 100 billion clothes annually and is responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions. In the midst of this crisis, there are signs that some brands trying to curb the overproduction and overconsumption in the industry. DVF, Ulla Johnson, and luxury shoe brand Sarah Flint are all participating in Secondhand September, a movement that encourages consumers to buy used garments instead of new ones, if they need to update their closets. And more broadly, fashion brands across the spectrum are embracing resale, to keep clothes in circulation for longer.

“I think sustainability is top of mind for many customers right now, after we’ve just had the hottest summer on record,” says Emily Gittins, founder and CEO of Archive, a startup that powers the resale operations of all of these brands. “Brands are now thinking about how they can help customers buy and sell secondhand products.” But while brands are now embracing resale, the big question is whether these efforts are actually reducing the number of clothes churned out every year. That’s the goal, but unfortunately there isn’t enough reliable data right now to determine if this is happening. [Image: DVF/courtesy Archive] Designers Are Finally Embracing Secondhand There have always been ways to buy used garments, whether it was from chic consignment boutiques or Goodwill. But until recently, most brands didn’t want to have anything to do with the resale market. Designers worried that having used clothes on the market would diminish the allure of their brands. Some labels worried that the resale market may cut into their sales, if consumers choose to buy used rather than new products. But over the past five years, some fashion labels have been willing to consider resale as a way to signal their commitment to sustainability by extending the life of their products. ThredUp, for instance, which is a large online thrift store, has begun partnering with brands to power their own resale websites. Madewell, Banana Republic, and Reformation have all signed up recently. But while these sites help customers find used garments, the brands don’t actually make money from them.

Gittins founded Archive two and a half years ago in an effort to help fashion brands actually generate revenue streams by selling secondhand clothing. Besides partnering with high end labels, it also partners with more premium brands like North Face, Faherty, and Cuyana, along with kid’s brand Hanna Anderson. And in some cases, these brands are already seeing resale changing their business. Workwear brand MM.Lafleur has already grown its sales by 3% through its resale site powered by Archive. “For us, the number-one priority has been to make resale a profitable revenue stream for brands,” Gittins says. “It’s the only way that we can truly displace some of a brand’s income from selling new products.” [Image: Oscar De La Renta/courtesy Archive] Archive works with brands to come up with different resale approaches, tailored to their brand’s goals. The company worked with Oscar De La Renta to reach out to the brand’s clients to buy back high-end gowns, then created a website where people could buy these vintage pieces. For DVF and Ulla Johnson, Archive created a section on their e-commerce websites where customers can sell products from previous seasons. “We have a lot of data about the garments the brands are collecting back,” Gittins says. “We know what price it sold for originally, estimate the selling price, and also how likely it is to sell.” [Image: DVF/courtesy Archive] Changing Business Models Even though high-end designers have been slower to jump into the secondhand market, the resale business model actually makes a lot of sense for their businesses. For one thing, their clothes tend to be at a higher price point and, by extension, in better shape, which means there is a lot of life still left in them. At Ulla Johnson, for instance, the brand has used the hashtag #FutureHeirlooms to describe the garments, which suggests the pieces are designed to last decades. “The brand has always focused on the craft of making clothes and creating long-term value,” says Yirmiyahu, the brand’s CEO.

Designers also typically make limited quantities of products, which can make pieces from previous seasons’ hot commodities. With this in mind Diane Von Furstenberg’s collaborated with Archive to create a “Missed Connections” feature on its website where customers can post messages about dresses they’re looking for, to see if someone else might have it in their closet. [Image: Oscar De La Renta/courtesy Archive] Sarah Townsend, the brand’s digital experience manager, says that the broader goal of the resale site is to promote the timelessness of the garments. She says that resale can also help expand the brand’s customer base. Since garments have an elevated price point, with dresses starting at around $400, secondhand pieces may be more appealing to consumers who love the brand but are on a tighter budget. She’s also observed that there are some customers who exclusively buy secondhand out of principle, and the resale program allows them to be part of the brand. But if resale is actually going to transform the fashion industry and make it more sustainable, fashion labels need to start reducing how many new garments they manufacture. For many brands, this could against their business model, which is premised on growing by selling more products every year. Gittins believes that resale can, eventually reduce the overall volume of garments manufactured globally, but it will take time. “It’s a fundamental shift in the industry,” she says. “But ultimately, there’s a limited capacity on how much people can buy. If we make it easier for people to buy and sell used goods, they will eventually stop buying as many new products, and this will prompt brands to manufacture less.”