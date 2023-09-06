Since its inception, the Las Vegas Strip has been a cocktail of excess, glamour, and tackiness. Today those attributes are best exemplified by the Sphere, a $2.3 billion, 580,000-square-foot dome blanketed with programmable LED paneling, making it the largest screen in the world.

Though the Sphere was essentially built to be a massive advertising billboard, we can at least be thankful that it will also serve as a canvas for some amazing artwork by generative artificial intelligence artist Refik Anadol, who is the first artist to “paint” on the “exosphere.” “Sphere is an incredibly complex canvas,” Anadol tells me, his excitement palpable. Anadol’s feat of art and engineering is called Machine Hallucinations: Sphere, a breathtaking digital experience that is specifically designed to take advantage of the structure’s unique architecture. His previous AI-driven works have been mesmerizing both because of their style and scale, but the Sphere takes his work to a new level.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In the past, Anadol has projected his artwork onto notable architectural works like Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall and Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Battló. “The challenge is taking an existing physical surface and augmenting it,” he says of those works. But with Sphere, the building is the canvas—a bland engineering marvel that transforms into something visually arresting once Anadol gets his hands on it. “I think this is one of the most Blade Runner moments ever,” he says. “A science fiction moment that, finally, merges media arts and architecture, embedding technology into a physical environment that exists in the real world.” Refik Anadol Studio, Machine Hallucinations: Sphere, 2023 [Image: courtesy of Sphere Entertainment] “Mind-blowing canvas” To ensure his AI-generated artworks fit perfectly on the Sphere, Anadol had to deploy a totally new projection mapping technique and rebuild his AI models. He explains that his studio applied his real-time generated AI artwork to something called an equidistant cylindrical projection—a type of model that is used to make maps from spheres like the Earth. With the map in hand, a project can then wrap to the sphere. Anadol found the mathematical challenge of this equirectangular projection “incredibly inspiring.”

Anadol began working on Machine Hallucination seven years ago during his Google AI residency as an artist. “I just asked this question: If a machine can learn, can it dream, can it hallucinate?” For the Sphere, his AI algorithms used models taken from seven years of his Mission Hallucination series, merging them into an equirectangular projection technique to make two different works. Refik Anadol Studio, Machine Hallucinations: Sphere, 2023 [Image: courtesy of Sphere Entertainment] One is Machine Hallucinations: Space, which Anadol describes as “a visual speculation of humanity’s historical attempts to explore the depths of space.” The piece uses millions of raw images from the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station to teach the AI models. The AI transforms these beautiful images of the Earth, the universe, their colors, and their forms into what Anadol calls “data pigments” to create an animated image that morphs organically over time. In Machine Hallucinations: Nature, Anadol uses 400 million publicly available photographs of flora and fauna to create a different form of “pigment.” These natural blocks are then animated by data of the wind and gust speed, as well as precipitation and air pressure, all captured from sensors in Las Vegas. Anadol likens the process to how Claude Monet was “inspired by the atmosphere and became this incredible impressionist painter.”

Refik Anadol Studio, Machine Hallucinations: Sphere, 2023 [Image: courtesy of Sphere Entertainment] Anadol says Machine Hallucinations is driven by his love for nature: “We respect nature, we believe in nature. And for that reason, we transformed one of our largest data sets,” he says. It’s hard to ignore the contrast between the Sphere and Anadol’s idealized vision of nature, but at least the technological terror and terrifying price tag of the Sphere have allowed Anadol to once again leave us speechless with some truly incredible art. If you want to see Machine Hallucinations: Sphere in real time, you have until it closes on December 31.