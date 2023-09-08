A new national STEM challenge hopes to reinvent the science fair for the 21st century (exclusive)

A team including former MythBusters host Kari Byron and Bizarre Foods’ Andrew Zimmern hope to broaden the reach of science fairs.
Starting October 4, the National STEM Challenge will invite students in grades 6 through 12 to submit projects in categories such as environmental stewardship, tech for good, future food, and space innovation. Students and teachers can visit the challenge site starting September 12 to learn details about the event. Champions from each U.S. state will be invited to present their projects at a new National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C., in April.
“It could be an algorithm,” says Byron. “It could be an app. It could be actually growing food in your classroom.”
The challenge is run by EXPLR, an educational media company cofounded by Byron, Zimmern, and CEO Jenny Buccos. The festival will be co-presented by EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education. Byron, who previously hosted the National Science Fair with Bill Nye, says the challenge is intended to appeal to students from all backgrounds, including those who may not think of themselves as traditional science students.
“Until I was on MythBusters, I didn’t even know I liked science,” she says. “I want to talk to 13-year-old me, and I want to show her that science is for everyone.”
Women make up less than 30% of the world’s researchers, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Underrepresented racial and ethnic groups that make up 27% of the population constitute only 11% of STEM workers, according to the event organizers.
“This incredible public/private partnership demonstrates that our government can break real ground by advancing an agenda that puts science and tech where they should be: front and center of our national conversation around education and the future of our young people,” Zimmern writes in an email to Fast Company. “More importantly, it helps close the gaps that exist amongst percentages of women and people of color with careers in the sciences.”