A new national STEM challenge hopes to reinvent the science fair for the 21st century (exclusive)

Starting October 4, the National STEM Challenge will invite students in grades 6 through 12 to submit projects in categories such as environmental stewardship, tech for good, future food, and space innovation. Students and teachers can visit the challenge site starting September 12 to learn details about the event. Champions from each U.S. state will be invited to present their projects at a new National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C., in April.

“It could be an algorithm,” says Byron. “It could be an app. It could be actually growing food in your classroom.”

The challenge is run by EXPLR, an educational media company cofounded by Byron, Zimmern, and CEO Jenny Buccos. The festival will be co-presented by EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education. Byron, who previously hosted the National Science Fair with Bill Nye, says the challenge is intended to appeal to students from all backgrounds, including those who may not think of themselves as traditional science students.