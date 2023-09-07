How to win in sports: Engage Latinos

As we approach Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), political leaders, media outlets, and corporate America will shine a spotlight on the staggering growth of the Latino community. Much of the focus will be on this cohort’s political importance as a presidential election season heats up, but there are countless other ways Hispanics have a profound impact. One under-reported and under-appreciated sector is the world of sports. Much as Latinos are key to consumer and small business growth, we also drive sports fandom, viewership, attendance, and social media engagement.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Win through intentionality There are common misconception that Latinos are only fans of futból/soccer, and that they only enjoy sports with Latino players—but neither could be further from the truth. To succeed, the sports world just needs to make Latinos feel welcomed into their space. The NBA has multiplied its Hispanic fan base in the past decade, with its Ene-Be-A program (which is the league’s phonetic acronym spelling in Spanish). On team apparel, they added translated team names, along with instituting Latino fan appreciation nights in various arenas. For years now, the NFL has had a successful Latino-focused camp campaign called Por la Cultura, engaging Latino influencers and heavily promoting its games on Spanish-language broadcast networks, and in Spanish on online and social channels. And in ice hockey, the sport in which I work, the NHL has made great strides to engage diverse and underrepresented communities, launching community efforts to entice “fans in waiting.” Among other strategies, our Arizona Coyotes club has started the first English/Spanish learn-to-skate program in the NHL, built a street hockey program specifically targeting Latino-majority school partners, and created a comprehensive recognition program for Latino-owned businesses. Importantly, all of these efforts are year-round and not just during Hispanic Heritage Month! Insights, not stereotypes It’s clear the Latino community is a force to be reckoned with, but successfully engaging our cohort can be complex. To win big, organizations should make this fan base feel seen, heard, and welcomed by adhering to a few guiding principles. Family is disproportionately important, and many Latinos live in multi-generational households. Marketing efforts should include nuanced messages to the parents, children, and Abuela. Furthermore, Hispanics over-index on all things digital, with a recent study finding that 48% of Latinos are daily users of TikTok, versus only 36% of the general market. Lastly, language is fluid with this cohort, and sports brands should segment their content marketing in English, Spanish, and increasingly, Spanglish.

Where culture meets commerce Latinos were once viewed as a niche demographic of immigrants, rarely crossing over into broader society. Today, we are fans of and take part in every pastime, including the full gamut of American sports. In a world that is increasingly bifurcated and divisive, we must celebrate something that brings people together, while adding massive gains to the bottom line. Wayne Gretzky, known simply as “the Great One” to NHL fans, famously described his approach as “go where the puck is going, not where it’s been.” We live in an unpredictable world, but one thing is certain: The Latino community is the fastest-growing, most tech-savvy and brand-loyal demographic. Sports organizations, and America overall, would be wise to understand that that is where the puck is going. Xavier A. Gutierrez is CEO of the Arizona Coyotes, and the only Latino currently leading a major American sports franchise.