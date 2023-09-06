Pentagram adds a new partner for the first time in four years

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

For the first time in four years, design colossus Pentagram has appointed a new partner: graphic designer and type designer Andrea Trabucco-Campos is the first partner to join the company since December 2019. For Trabucco-Campos, who was previously at Pentagram as an associate partner, rejoining the firm to start his own studio within its venerated ecosystem was a no-brainer. “I believe in the idea that you can create somewhat of a family in a studio that fosters a collective growth,” he says.

Pentagram’s structure has always been—and remains—unusual. Trabucco-Campos joins ten partners in New York and, with a simultaneous hire in London (graphic designer Samar Maakaroun), brings the total count of partners up to 24 across its four offices. These partners often collaborate, but there is no CEO, and each partner has to build their own team and grow their own client portfolio. Each studio is technically independent, but gets to operate within a broader think tank that amounts to what Trabucco-Campos says is “years and years of experience you can tap into at any time.” [Image: courtesy Pentagram] Trabucco-Campos was born in Colombia and raised in Italy. His family moved to the U.S. when he was 16, kick-starting a “game of understanding your identity within a place” that primed him for the kind of cultural awareness that building brand identities requires. After a stint in Milan, where he earned a double master’s in visual and web design from the Scuola Politecnica di Design, he returned to New York and joined Pentagram in 2015—first as a designer, then as associate partner. There, he worked on a variety of projects, including a new identity system for Mastercard (with Michael Bierut and Luke Hayman), and the release campaign for the indie band The National (with Luke Hayman), which was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Album Package category. [Image: courtesy Gretel & RISD] In 2019, Trabucco-Campos left Pentagram and joined James Hurst as creative director of Design Studio. When Hurst left the company right before the pandemic, Trabucco-Campos continued his trajectory as creative director, this time at design agency Gretel, where he led the rebrand of the Rhode Island School of Design. In 2022, he also cofounded a small publishing company called Vernacular, which he will continue to grow independently of Pentagram. (The first publication was a delightful ode to type and used AI to reimagine the English alphabet through the lens of 52 artists.)

