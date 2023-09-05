Match Group releases its guiding principles for integrating AI into its dating apps

Dating conglomerate Match Group quietly released its guiding set of AI principles on Tuesday. The announcement comes as companies work to not only adapt the new tech at a rapid pace, but also do so under the microscope of privacy concerns.

Match Group, which owns a number of apps including Hinge, Tinder, and OkCupid, shared the seven principles on its corporate website. They include authenticity, equity, explainability, accountability, safety, privacy, and integrity.

“While we are excited about this technology, we also are committed to taking a thoughtful approach to how AI will be used across our platforms, and we maintain a deep belief in ethical and responsible innovation,” the company said.

AI isn’t exactly new to the dating world; companies have long used the tech to help predict some matches and implement safety features. But the hope is that this tech can make the dating experience more seamless for singles, doing things like helping users pick the best profile pictures, match people even better, and help start conversations.