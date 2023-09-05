Match Group releases its guiding principles for integrating AI into its dating apps

Dating conglomerate Match Group quietly released its guiding set of AI principles on Tuesday. The announcement comes as companies work to not only adapt the new tech at a rapid pace, but also do so under the microscope of privacy concerns.
Match Group, which owns a number of apps including Hinge, Tinder, and OkCupid, shared the seven principles on its corporate website. They include authenticity, equity, explainability, accountability, safety, privacy, and integrity.
“While we are excited about this technology, we also are committed to taking a thoughtful approach to how AI will be used across our platforms, and we maintain a deep belief in ethical and responsible innovation,” the company said.
AI isn’t exactly new to the dating world; companies have long used the tech to help predict some matches and implement safety features. But the hope is that this tech can make the dating experience more seamless for singles, doing things like helping users pick the best profile pictures, match people even better, and help start conversations.
Here are Match Group’s guiding AI principles:
- Authenticity: Developing features that enhance individual expression and the authenticity of human connections. Our AI work is rooted in helping users better showcase their personality and put their best foot forward in presenting themselves to potential matches. We want to increase user confidence in the connections that they make online and help them meet in real life.
- Equity: Generative AI technologies should not perpetuate harmful biases or unfair practices. As we continue to dive deeper into generative AI, we are being thoughtful on how we can layer in protections throughout our apps’ development lifecycles, such as regular audits and algorithmic adjustments.
- Explainability: Intent and outcomes are easy to understand. Dating is predicated on trust. As we bring new technology to the dating experience, we will seek to educate our members on its applications and highlight the features that utilize these technologies.
- Accountability: Continually improving based on feedback and assessment of impacts. We’re just at the start of our generative AI journey. We’re committed to tests, exploration, and development work alongside industry partners, third-party experts, and our communities, both before sensitive new features or tools are deployed and throughout their use.
- Safety: Safer connections means better connections. In tandem with incorporating generative AI technology into our profile, discovery, and post-matching experiences, we’re committed to leveraging the latest advancements in our safety tools and features, while developing policies and investing in development that will help protect our users from AI-enabled risks and bad actors.
- Privacy: Protecting the privacy, security, and personal data of our users. Data that we collect—including from our AI technologies—is only used to provide the best possible services for our users and communities. We do not sell user data to third parties, and we will be transparent about how we use data to improve generative AI outcomes.
- Integrity: Advocating for better experiences and outcomes. Fostering meaningful and engaging digital and real-world connections is the foundation of our company. Our investments and innovation in generative AI are laser-focused on furthering that mission and improving the lives of our users around the world.