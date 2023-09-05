More than two-thirds of Gen Z say student loans will impact their choice of jobs

President Biden’s loan cancellation plan—a plan that would’ve impacted about 45.3 million former students—was recently struck down by the Supreme Court. While the current administration is still working to save borrowers from $1.77 billion in crushing debt, for many, relief can feel far-fetched.

It’s no surprise that those ever-escalating numbers have put an immense strain on the livelihood of so many Americans—especially those who are just entering the workforce. According to a new report from Handshake, a career platform that helps job-seeking college students and recent graduates, more than half of 2024 graduates anticipate having student loan debt, and that debt will actually have a big impact on what they do next. Nearly 70% say it will impact which jobs they will pursue once they graduate.

Student debt is part of the reason that financial security is a top concern for graduating seniors, according to the report. Almost half of them say the current economic news makes them feel pessimistic about their career prospects. “I will have to rule out certain jobs in industries that won’t pay me enough to pay back my student loan debt and afford to live,” one student told the survey.

Furthermore, more than 40% of seniors say they plan to pursue gig work after graduation in order to make ends meet, and 32% say they would do gig work on top of a full-time job. Almost half cite financial motivations.