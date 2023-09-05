Gen Z is the job-hopping generation, even for those with master’s degrees

BY Emily Price2 minute read

When it comes to their jobs, Gen Z workers aren’t planning on sticking around for long. A huge majority, or 83%, of Gen Z workers consider themselves “job hoppers,” according to the results of a survey released by ResumeLab today. Perhaps more surprising: A lot of those job hoppers are workers with master’s degrees.

The survey found that 92% of master’s-degree holders consider themselves job hoppers; but interestingly, 77% of folks with no degrees also consider themselves job hoppers. The group surveyed 1,100 workers belonging to Gen Z, defined as the generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s. While those workers aren’t planning to stick around in the same jobs for long, they do intend to spend at least a couple of years in each position. The survey found that 78% of Gen Z workers plan to spend somewhere between two and five years with their current employers. The majority of those respondents, 43%, plan to stay put for just two years; 22% of workers are willing to stick it out for three years; and a mere 13% plan to stick around for four years or more.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While the majority of Gen Z workers might be thinking about their exit plans, the survey also noted that many of those same workers are still relatively early in their careers. A third, or 33%, of Gen Z workers surveyed had only had one job, while 34% had already held two positions. Only 1% of respondents had worked five or more jobs thus far in their careers. That said, among those already in the workforce, only 16% of master’s-degree holders had only had one job, strengthening the idea that the group is more likely to move around. In contrast, 41% of Gen Z workers with only bachelor’s degrees had only had one position thus far. While moving around suggests that workers aren’t connected to the companies they work for, the opposite appears to be true.