5 lessons from a fintech CEO’s early days as a bar owner

I have always been fascinated with entrepreneurship. The sliver of an idea, a willingness to take risks, and an ability to see a solution through the fog have driven me throughout my career. It led to the creation of Traiana in 2000, which I sold for $247 million seven years later. It kept me going in 2017 when I founded Capitolis, which has since been valued at $1.6 billion following a Series D funding round last year and is ranked as Fast Company’s second most innovative company in finance. It brought me to join the board of Fireblocks in the early days, which was valued at $8 billion in our last round of funding.

I think back to my formative years in Tel Aviv in the early 1990s when my true entrepreneurial education began. I worked five jobs to put myself through college, many of them within the vibrant Tel Aviv nightlife scene. After I graduated and started my first job in a consulting firm, four friends and I opened a bar called Status. We were well-acquainted with the late-night environment, and Status was an initial success, then a near disaster. Ultimately, it ended up doing okay. It was there that I learned invaluable lessons about business ownership and management. Here are five takeaways from my experience owning a bar (besides don’t drink the merchandise) that continue to guide me as a CEO and entrepreneur. 1: Treat your business seriously, as a real business As we began opening a bar, I was filled with visions of glamour and excitement. Reality soon set in. The fantasy of sipping scotch behind the bar was far removed from day-to-day activities, and the decidedly less sexy challenges of running a successful establishment. Managing finances and inventory, dealing with taxes, and hiring the right people were paramount. In the startup world, it is easy to get distracted by the allure of hopeful success and attention, plus the title of founder or CEO has an attractive quality. It is crucial to approach any business with humility, respect, and seriousness.

2: Invest adequately in your business When we first opened the bar, we underinvested, believing it was a safe bet to turn a profit given our network and ability to get people in the door. We weren’t wrong about that: Launching the bar was easy. But sustaining it was a challenge. By not allocating sufficient resources to our business, we compromised the quality of service we could provide to our customers. To give our patrons a remarkable experience, we needed to continuously reinvest in the business and be more thoughtful about the costs required to deliver that service. I learned that you need to strike a balance between capital preservation and spending to provide superior value to your customers. Cutting corners may save costs in the short term, but it will hinder your long-term growth and sustainability. 3: Embrace the power of focus Though we were five partners, not one of us was full time; we all had other things to do. In the early days, when our bar started to teeter on the edge of financial disaster, I understood that it was time to roll up my sleeves and dive headfirst into the challenges we faced. To manage costs, we had to reduce our staff and do the work ourselves every night. Juggling a demanding consulting job (that I started around the same time as the bar opening) and late-night shifts at the bar, I learned the immense power and importance of focus. The grueling routine of waking up early, working long hours at my day job, and then working at the bar from late night until early morning, was physically and mentally exhausting. Yet, it was this unwavering dedication and concentrated effort that turned the tide for us. I discovered that with laser-like focus and a relentless work ethic, you can overcome the most dire situations. 4: Establish clear decision-makers Each of the five partners had their own opinions and ideas. While an abundance of voices can create meaningful discourse, it often leads to confusion and a lack of direction. It became clear that a business needs a single decision-maker, someone who can lead and make tough choices. While advisers and board members are important, the final say must rest with an individual who can provide cohesive direction and ensure that the business stays on track. The adage “too many cooks spoil the broth” rings true in the world of entrepreneurship.