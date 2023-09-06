How to do an effective reference check step-by-step

In my course at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, students frequently ask case guests: What is the most important thing you do as a leader? The response is always the same: hiring and retaining the best people. This similarly reflects my experience as CEO with five different organizations across seven countries.

Yet most of us are terrible at hiring. One survey found nearly half of all hires fail within the first 18 months, and a mere 19% achieve “unequivocal success.” So despite a proliferation of new tools, machine learning, and personality tests, we may be getting worse. And looking forward, the increased ease at which passive candidates can be identified and poached by recruiters, and the shift to hybrid work, will likely make recruiting and retaining the right team even harder.

The easiest way to address these challenges is to take full advantage of the most powerful hiring tool we have: the reference check.

Good hiring is principally about collecting data on a candidate that is known to drive desired outcomes—outcomes such as increasing revenue. In service to this, there is no better source of information than someone who has worked alongside the candidate in a previous job.