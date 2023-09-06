John Foley on starting over after Peloton: ‘I’m not that angry or bitter—unless I’ve had a couple of whiskies’

BY Ainsley Harris2 minute read

It’s been a year since John Foley left Peloton, the company he cofounded and led as CEO for more than a decade. Foley has been busy with a new venture—Ernesta, a custom-size rug company—but the circumstances of his Peloton departure still sting.

“I’m not that angry or bitter—unless I’ve had a couple of whiskies,” Foley tells Fast Company in a new feature. Foley oversaw Peloton’s rise, as the connected fitness company gradually built a loyal audience and then rapidly expanded its reach during the pandemic. He also oversaw its dramatic decline, as public market investors punished the company for mismanagement of its supply chain and safety problems with its treadmill, among other issues. Foley stepped down as CEO in February 2022 before resigning as executive chairman of Peloton’s board seven months later. At the time, Foley made a veiled reference to Ernesta, which cuts rugs to order and ships directly to customers. As with Peloton, Ernesta sends delivery crews to customers’ homes, in this case to install the rugs and move furniture around. The company formally launched today after months of quietly testing.

[Photos: Ernesta] “The plan here is to build a great company,” Foley says. But he’s done with the public markets. “I don’t trust them to value a company properly,” he says. (Peloton’s stock currently trades at just $7 a share, from a high of $91 in 2021.) He says he would rather sell Ernesta to private equity than take it public. Ernesta, to a large degree, exists by necessity. Foley says he is “pretty beat up” financially. “I needed to start all over again,” he says. Also, he hasn’t put any money into Ernesta: “My investors didn’t require me to do that. They knew that, effectively, I didn’t have the money.” When Peloton shares dropped to new lows in October 2022, Foley faced a margin call on personal loans from Goldman Sachs, for which he had pledged Peloton holdings once worth $300 million as collateral. Foley is still frustrated by the backlash over the lavish, $1 million holiday party he hosted in 2021 at the Plaza Hotel for some 400 guests, after plans for Peloton’s official company-wide party were scrapped. “Things were starting to get tough,” he says. At the same time, he felt, “this was our moment.” Demand for the company’s products was high. “I said, screw it, I will have my own party, and I will pay for it,” he says. “And I did, and I am proud of it because I was happy to toast them.”