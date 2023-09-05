12-ways-to-get-your-company-noticed-at-the-next-annual-conference

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

When your sales and marketing team members are gearing up to promote your organization at a yearly in-person or hybrid-remote industry convention—in the new normal, it’s always important to figure out the best strategy to effectively rise above the competitive noise and capture the attention of your target audience.

So, how can company leaders elevate learning opportunities for current and potential customers to gather and retain information about their business products and services in the most efficient way? Below, 12 Fast Company Executive Board members share tips to keep consumers engaged and interested in what your brand has to offer, showing them why they should stick around to hear more and possibly give it a chance rather than moving on to another vendor. 1. EXPLAIN YOUR ‘WHY’ AND ‘WHAT’ THROUGH A SIMPLE AND APPEALING BRAND MESSAGE. As the technology and market evolution curve progresses, industries try to understand the interconnection and value. It may create FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) and noise if interdependency and markets are poorly understood. That may devalue your unique intellectual property and differentiation. Companies may create learning programs with fundamentals, like the journey of “why” and “what,” in a storytelling way with simple messaging to appeal to a broader audience. – Kaitki Agarwal, A5G Networks, Inc.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. CONSIDER HOW TO SIMULATE REAL SCENARIOS FOR CUSTOMERS. We find the single best learning experience is within a simulation. These simulations immerse the customer into a learning event as they participate actively. I highly encourage every B2B company to consider how to simulate a real scenario for their customers. The best thing is that technology is now catching up to provide more options around this scenario. – Michael Cupps, ActiveOps 3. DISPLAY AN INTERACTIVE PRODUCT OVERVIEW PAGE.

Introducing an interactive product overview page is a great way to integrate digital components. This page, which is referenced during speeches, offers comprehensive, user-friendly access to product details, enhancing audience engagement through live demos and Q&As. Plus, the platform’s post-conference accessibility ensures continuous learning, showcasing the company as forward-thinking and aligning with modern digital trends. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion 4. JOIN FORCES WITH A DIVERSE GROUP OF INDUSTRY LEADERS. Develop “powerhouse perspectives” by joining forces with industry leaders across a diverse group of brands, businesses, and expertise. Rallying around a topic (as a group) to share learnings, real-world examples, and interactive demos behind your most beloved collaborations, experiments, and innovations with tangible takeaways gives attendees a glimpse into the future. – Val Vacante, dentsu

5. STAY CONNECTED WITH NEW PEOPLE YOU MET. In my experience, just like a book, you should walk away from a conference with one significant actionable item. However, you should also walk away from it with at least five meaningful new connections. In addition to the panels, presentations, and speeches, I would lean heavily into your new relationships soon after the conference, as you will both be motivated to stay connected. – Jimmy St. Louis, Franchise123 6. ENGAGE ATTENDEES THROUGH PERSONALIZED VR AND AR EXPERIENCES.

Leaders can elevate learning opportunities at conferences by blending tech and experiential learning. For example, create immersive virtual reality and augmented reality product demos, host collaborative workshops, and use AI-driven tools for personalized attendee experiences. Learning is enhanced when it is interactive and tailored to individual interests and needs. Encourage curiosity and active engagement to maximize conference benefits. – Tony Martignetti, Inspired Purpose Coaching 7. ORGANIZE A CUSTOMER OR USER PANEL DISCUSSION. Include a customer or user panel at the event. There is nothing like getting the perspective of people who are buying and using your products and services. What they say will almost definitely be provocative! – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC

advertisement

8. HOST POST-CONFERENCE WEBINARS AND DEEP-DIVE SESSIONS. Leverage online platforms to host post-conference webinars and deep-dive sessions. Company leaders can use augmented reality or virtual reality technologies to create immersive, interactive product demonstrations at conferences. This would provide a hands-on learning experience for attendees, allowing them to understand the product’s features and benefits deeply. – Dario Markovic, Eric Javits 9. PROMOTE COMPANY CULTURE THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CLIENT-CENTRIC APPROACH.

Annual conferences can be more than just a gathering. Company leaders can do this by making good use of the stage to ignite a learning revolution, promote company culture, and highlight a client-centric approach. With a carefully curated lineup of valuable keynotes, interactive sessions, and inspiring leadership speeches, such events serve as a catalyst to embrace visionary perspectives and drive a shared sense of purpose and passion. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb 10. BUILD A CONSISTENT PIPELINE THROUGH ON-DEMAND AND UNGATED CONTENT. Remember that most consumers—B2B and B2C—will ultimately make their decisions based on the content they digest on their own time. How you present yourself at a conference might open the door to a conversation, but it’s very unlikely to be the silver bullet that closes a deal. Demonstrating a strong focus toward on-demand and ungated content is key to building a consistent pipeline in volatile times and saturated markets. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs

11. OFFER HANDS-ON LEARNING THROUGH PEER GROUPS WITH BADGING AND CERTIFICATION. Offer hands-on learning tracks. User conferences help your customers learn new skills while also building community with fellow users who can provide ongoing learning opportunities after the event. Tell attendees to “BYO” laptop, then provide classroom-style instruction, small group peer training, or “meet the product team” roundtables. It’s a bonus if you offer badging and certification on-site! – Karen Budell, Totango 12. MAKE YOUR PRESENTATION FUN AND VIBRANT.