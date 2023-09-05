Spectrum cable refund for Disney dispute? You might get one if you ask, but don’t expect much

BY Christopher Zara2 minute read

Increasingly frustrated over the loss of more than a dozen Disney-owned television channels, some subscribers to Spectrum’s cable service have been demanding refunds—and they’re getting them.

More specifically, the cable giant, owned by Charter Communications, has been quietly offering $15 credits in an attempt to placate fed-up customers and keep them from abandoning the service altogether, according to numerous posts on social media and comments made in other online forums. Official refund policies have not been announced publicly in Charter’s press statements or on a website it set up to explain what its fight with the Walt Disney Company is all about. Instead, that website merely lets customers know they have other ways to stream the missing content, including cable-like streaming services such as FuboTV, Sling, or YouTube TV. While some of those services may be offering limited free trials, being forced to sign up to a separate service to watch channels you’re already paying for is likely to further frustrate many price-sensitive customers who already feel like collateral damage in a petty contract dispute between two giant companies.

Reached for comment about refunds, a Charter spokesperson said no specific details have been announced but referred Fast Company to recent remarks by CEO Chris Winfrey. Speaking on an investor call last week, Winfrey said, “Just know that we’re going to do what’s not only required, but what’s fair to our customers over time.” Over the last few days, online forums like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have been overrun with angry posts about the Disney blackout, which includes ESPN and some local ABC broadcast affiliates and has left almost 15 million subscribers unable to watch college football games and the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Although posts on social media are rife with customers saying they were offered a $15 credit when they called or initiated a chat to complain, some have indicated that it’s not enough—they just want to be able to access their channels. Carriage disputes have long been a common fixture of the pay-TV business, as content owners routinely squabble with distributors over how much their programming is worth; however, with cord-cutting now an established fact of life for cable operators and media companies like Disney finding new ways to deliver their content directly to consumers, some industry players, including Charter, have wondered aloud whether the current model is still sustainable.