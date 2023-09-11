Behind Virgin Galactic’s Disney-meets-NASA experience for citizen astronauts

Anastatia Mayers couldn’t stop smiling. Rocking nose rings and a cascade of purple box braids, the teenager high-fived her way along a line of 200 cheering guests and press before throwing her hands up with an exuberant “Yeah!” She then turned and hugged her 46-year-old mother, Keisha Schahaff. Steps behind, limping slightly from Parkinson’s disease, waved Jon Goodwin, an 80-year-old British Olympian and adventurer, who had waited 18 years for this moment.

The trio emerged in black flight suits from the soaring atrium of Virgin Galactic’s “Gateway to Space,” the undulating metal and glass terminal at the Spaceport America housing the space tourism firm founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2004. Beyond them, the New Mexican desert stretched toward the horizon, bathed in the golden glow and calm of an early August morning.

From there, luxury SUVs drove them to a six-seater spaceplane that would rocket them at 2,300 mph to the edge of space for three minutes of weightlessness, with a view stretching 1,000 miles in every direction highlighting the curvature of the Earth and her thin blue line of atmosphere. Ninety minutes later, they were back on land as newly minted astronauts.

The crew of Galactic 02 completes their training at Spaceport America in New Mexico. [Photo: Virgin Galactic]

“That was the most amazing thing I’ve ever done—a childhood dream has come true,” gushed Schahaff, a health and wellness coach from Antigua and Barbuda, before cheekily adding, “And if anyone was wondering, the Earth is round.”