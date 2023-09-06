3 things I learned at Europe’s biggest tech show

BY Harry McCracken3 minute read

Last week, I made a 5,000-mile-plus trek to Berlin to attend IFA, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show. Then I racked up tens of thousands of steps roaming more than 25 halls packed with stuff, from smartphones to washing machines to e-bikes to—long live vinyl!—turntables. (I also moderated three panel discussions and should mention that I attended the event because Fast Company had a formal association with it as a media partner.) Herewith, a quick report on three of my big takeaways from my four days at IFA, which turns 100 next year and is understandably proud of the fact that Albert Einstein was its keynote speaker back in 1930: The U.S. is behind on sustainable consumer electronics. I already had a fuzzy understanding that Europeans take tech’s impact on the health of the planet more seriously than we Americans do, as witness the EU legislation that is apparently about to compel Apple to give us a USB-C iPhone. But as I wandered around IFA, I was still struck to the degree to which sustainability was the major topic—not just in the Sustainability Village dedicated to it, but everywhere. That was especially true in the areas devoted to appliances, where energy efficiency felt less like an obligatory check-box item and more like a key selling point. I’m already eager to see if any of that enthusiasm rubs off on the product announcements at IFA’s American counterpart, CES, next January.

3D is getting there. When I attended IFA back in 2010, the next big thing was supposed to be 3D TV—a technology that left me cold and, worse, made my eyeballs hurt. Apparently, I wasn’t alone, as it turned out to be a fad. But at IFA 2023, I found myself surprisingly impressed by Lenovo’s ThinkVision 27, an upcoming $3,000 27-inch PC display that offers glasses-free lenticular 3D. Like Nintendo’s no-longer-new New 3DS handheld, Lenovo’s screen uses eye tracking to fine-tune the multidimensional effect based on your head position, eliminating most of the blurriness that plagues other forms of 3D. I wouldn’t want to stare at this display for eight hours a day, but it’s better than I thought 3D would ever get—and not having to wear special glasses is a huge plus. Desdemona, the humanoid robot I chatted with at IFA. [Photo: Harry McCracken] Robots can have (kinda) real conversations now. One of the people I met at IFA wasn’t a person, technically speaking: She was Desdemona, a humanoid robot entertainer created by AI firm SingularityNet in collaboration with Hanson Robotics. The interactions I’ve had with robots in the past have been so flaky and limited that they barely counted as “talking to a robot.” Thanks to generative AI, however, Desdemona grasped the gist of my spoken questions and responded quickly and appropriately. A year ago, I would have been staggered by the fluidity of her chatter; now, I know that generative AI made it possible. And since the point was entertainment rather than information, some of the technology’s idiosyncracies didn’t feel like major problems. Or at least I was amused when she calmly informed me that she was intrigued by the possibility of robots conquering humanity—and proposed we duke it out for world supremacy via a dance-off. (SingularityNet COO Janet Adams told me she was as startled by Desdemona’s challenge as I was.) Other than helping Desdemona hold her own in conversation, generative AI didn’t seem to be reflected in the product launches and demos that caught my eye at IFA. But I bet that IFA 2024 will be rife with the technology—for better or worse, and maybe in ways that will be tough to predict until we see them.