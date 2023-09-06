QuickBooks and Mailchimp users will soon have an AI assistant

The tool, dubbed Intuit Assist, will be able to greet business owners with daily personalized briefings, answer specific questions and requests about their finances and marketing plans, and automatically draft and tweak emails, from marketing campaigns to requests for payment. And while owners of the types of small businesses that use QuickBooks for accounting and Mailchimp for marketing can be wary of new products, Mailchimp CEO Rania Succar says she’s confident users will find the assistant inviting rather than intimidating.

“It’s embedded in such a way to make it very natural and not feel like they have to learn something new in order to get the benefit of it,” she says.

Rania Succar, CEO Mailchimp

Mailchimp users will soon be able to create customer segments for targeted marketing by describing the audience they want to reach in plain English, and businesses will be able to automatically generate draft emails to new sales leads that they can edit or send with the touch of a button, according to Intuit. Prompts within the email editing interface will let users ask the AI to make tweaks to email content, like lengthening and shortening messages, tweaking the tone, or cleaning up a draft’s spelling and grammar.