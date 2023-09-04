Inside Rimac’s quest to break its own EV speed record

In January 2023, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson released an episode of his podcast discussing the theoretical physics limits of production cars’ acceleration. “The fastest you can accelerate forward is 1G,” deGrasse Tyson declared. “You cannot accelerate with normal friction between tire and road faster than the acceleration of gravity down towards Earth.” (1G is the acceleration we experience due to gravity.) He added that an object in free fall typically hits 60 mph in about three seconds.
But just a few months later, the Croatian automaker Rimac proved him incorrect.
In a pure “hold my beer” moment in April 2023, Rimac’s all-electric, 1,914-horsepower Nevera set a world record, launching from zero to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds.
“[Tyson had] a wrong assumption,” company founder and CEO Mate Rimac tells me over Zoom with a grin. As Rimac explains it, in his namesake company’s hypercar, you achieve 1.5Gs of acceleration.
“You probably felt that driving,” he adds.
Indeed I did. Sampling hard launches during a test drive in the Nevera at the 2023 Pebble Beach Car Week in California, the propulsion from a dead stop is otherworldly. It’s a full-body euphoric endorphin onslaught as the Nevera’s speedometer blurs into the hundreds. The car never stops pulling. You never tire of that sensation, either.
For perspective, in the time it takes you to read this sentence, the Nevera will have gone from a dead stop to 130 miles per hour. Five more seconds and you’re at 200 mph. In 22 seconds, you’ve reached 250 mph, the hypercar’s top speed. These are mind-melting achievements. In total, Rimac holds 22 world records for acceleration and speed.