Inside Rimac’s quest to break its own EV speed record

In January 2023, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson released an episode of his podcast discussing the theoretical physics limits of production cars’ acceleration. “The fastest you can accelerate forward is 1G,” deGrasse Tyson declared. “You cannot accelerate with normal friction between tire and road faster than the acceleration of gravity down towards Earth.” (1G is the acceleration we experience due to gravity.) He added that an object in free fall typically hits 60 mph in about three seconds.

But just a few months later, the Croatian automaker Rimac proved him incorrect.

In a pure “hold my beer” moment in April 2023, Rimac’s all-electric, 1,914-horsepower Nevera set a world record, launching from zero to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds.

“[Tyson had] a wrong assumption,” company founder and CEO Mate Rimac tells me over Zoom with a grin. As Rimac explains it, in his namesake company’s hypercar, you achieve 1.5Gs of acceleration.