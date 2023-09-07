How Miqdad Jaffer is turning Shopify into an AI-powered merchant sidekick

BY Jesus Diaz2 minute read

As Miqdad Jaffer sees it, artificial intelligence is key to making Shopify‘s user experience easier and its functionality a lot more powerful. Jaffer believes AI will allow merchants to stop worrying about learning how to use the platform and instead devote their energies to growing their business.

As Shopify’s director of product, Jaffer has been pivotal in embedding AI into the platform’s DNA, taking it from the initial use of machine learning (everything from search to forecasting to fraud detection) to generative AI with Shopify’s Sidekick, a GPT-based assistant that is equal parts advisor, designer, and content creator. “When ChatGPT came out, we saw it was the right time to give this power to our users,” he says over an email interview. The transition from pure ML functions to Sidekick was more than just a technological upgrade. For Jaffer, it represented a paradigm shift in the user experience. He and the Shopify team saw an opportunity to move from “imperative interfaces [where you have to drill the UI to fiddle with countless menus and options to do some task] to declarative interfaces, which allow users just to ask what they want with natural language.” That shift materialized in Sidekick, which allows users to simply ask the platform to complete a task, whether it’s adjusting store-wide product prices, changing store themes, or analyzing sales trends. Actions that once consumed significant time will now be executed with a natural text command. One example: A query to Sidekick about declining snowboard sales in a sporting goods shop would reveal that the drop may be due to decreasing snow precipitation—and recommend you a course of action, like offering a discount or changing the store angle from snowboards to skateboards.

Jaffer and Shopify founder and CEO Tobi Lütke realized that everything in Shopify—media, product information, prices, store layouts, and even code—could be understood and controlled by generative AI. Thus, creating an AI tool to automate any chores and give business insights it would be a huge boost for users’ stores. With that in mind, they started its development by focusing on the most tedious tasks. Progressively, they kept expanding its powers, simplifying the user experience but always with the idea that the AI should never be in absolute control (hence the Sidekick moniker). As Jaffer puts it, he and Lütke aimed to “lean into the notion that [their] merchants’ brand is their own and Sidekick has to help and not take over.” It’s important to make sure that merchants are reviewing any actions, he says, and that the AI only provides suggestions and options that can be weighed as part of a larger decision-making process—and then can be automagically executed when commanded. “AI can help accelerate to solve cold start problems, and provide optionality, but the decision making should always sit with the merchant,” he points out. Although Sidekick is not out yet and no release date has been announced yet, Jaffer is already thinking about its future. He believes that Sidekick has the potential to take something from idea to reality much faster than was possible before—and that represents the biggest acceleration they can provide to their merchants.