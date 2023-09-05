‘Lazy girl jobs’ are just healthy jobs—and the trend should be a wake-up call for leaders

BY Doug Dennerline5 minute read

On TikTok, the term “lazy girl job” is being used by young people to describe jobs with a comfortable salary, reasonable benefits, and standard 9-5 working hours. Users suggest these jobs could be the solution to burnout culture. Ultimately, I believe what these social media users are describing is simply healthy jobs—and that this trend is a sign that leaders need to rethink how they treat workers.

The “lazy girl job” trend is sweeping through workplaces, and it’s a concept that demands our attention as leaders. On the surface, the name may convey a lack of ambition or effort, but don’t let the term mislead you. This trend is about efficiency, flexibility, and creating healthy boundaries. Leaders who ignore this trend do so at their own risk. As leaders, we find ourselves amid a significant societal shift, one that challenges our conventional notions of productivity and employee value propositions (EVP). It’s a shift in thinking that could revolutionize the way we lead our teams and design our workplaces. But we need to pay attention to what employees are saying. “Lazy girl jobs” aren’t about being lazy Let’s clarify first: The “lazy girl job” trend doesn’t endorse lethargy or a lack of ambition. If anything, it champions the idea of healthy boundaries.

Sound familiar? That’s probably because this trend sounds an awful lot like the “quiet quitting” trend we saw last year. Employees are working hard to get this message across, one TikTok trend at a time. So should leaders be concerned? It boils down to the single-most valuable lesson the pandemic has already taught us: Managing employees is not what it used to be. We are in an era where the lines between work and life have blurred, and it’s paramount that we, as business leaders, put the welfare and health of our workers and their families above everything else. Companies have to learn to adapt. Now more than ever, we have to enable employees to succeed in a more autonomous and self-guided way, and part of that is integrating work into employees’ lives, not life into their work. Examining EVP through a “lazy girl” lens The “lazy girl job” trend challenges some of our traditional thinking around work and employee value propositions. A common mistake leaders make is equating commitment with long hours. In reality, commitment is about output, productivity, and goal completion. Treating employees with care and fairness, allowing them to live fulfilling lives outside of work, can prompt them to give their all at work. When they have time to recharge and explore other interests, engagement increases. And when they really understand their goals and are completing them effectively, productivity thrives.

As people leaders, we must rethink that EVP and focus on what truly matters. Here are four key lessons leaders should keep in mind: 1. Output before Input The “lazy girl job” trend advocates a results-driven culture. It emphasizes the importance of what gets done rather than how long it takes. Shifting to a focus on productivity over hours promotes a more efficient and flexible work environment, where employees are judged by their output rather than their presence in the office. And of course, that means companies must have the right tools and processes in place to document goals and progress—and ensure that the right outcomes are being agreed on and delivered.

2. Healthy Boundaries We must recognize that work is a part of life, not the other way around. Building policies that reflect this understanding can foster a better work-life balance. This means flexibility in work hours, opportunities for remote work, and ensuring that after-hours communications are the exception rather than the norm. 3. Build trust and autonomy

One crucial aspect of this trend is empowering employees to guide their work autonomously. By trusting them to manage their time and tasks, we create a sense of ownership and responsibility. This autonomy translates into higher job satisfaction and performance. 4. Integrate well-being and health Every leader is doing their best to hire smart, motivated, talented people. It’s our responsibility to also ensure their well-being. Offering mental health support, promoting physical wellness, and cultivating a positive work environment all contribute to this goal.

The long-term impact of short-term hashtags The “lazy girl job” trend is not a fad or fleeting phenomenon. We’ve seen enough of these hashtags cropping up now that we must stop and pay attention to what employees—especially the next generation of workers— are saying about what work should be. By focusing on productivity, output, and goal completion rather than long hours, we can create a workplace where employees are not just surviving but thriving. Millennials and Gen Z are not boomers. They have ambition but are not as driven by money as the boomer generation turned out to be. They want balance in their lives. They don’t want to be the first one in the office and the last one out. They want a career, they want advancement, but not at the expense of balance. “Lazy girl jobs” is a trend that encourages us to look beyond conventional wisdom and create a workplace that’s in tune with these generations and the modern world. By doing so, we foster a culture where employees feel cared for, where their lives outside of work are valued, and where they can perform at their best.

That doesn’t mean keeping people around who are low performers, As Jamie Aitken and I wrote in our recent book, Make Work Better, there will probably always be employees who are not a fit for the company and must be managed out. But if “lazy girl” employees are meeting all of their goals and managers are still unhappy, I’d suggest the problem is probably with the goals and the managers—not the employees. I encourage people leaders to see the “lazy girl job” trend as an opportunity, not a threat. It’s a call to action to rethink our approach to leadership, our relationship with our employees, and the very structure of our organizations. It’s about creating a future where work is not just a means to an end but a meaningful part of our lives. It’s time to embrace this trend and lead with empathy, flexibility, and a focus on what truly matters. Because, as we’ve learned, the future of work is not just about business; it’s about people, purpose, and potential. And that’s a future worth striving for.