Maxar’s Chris Johnson on how the government’s thinking around space has evolved

Maxar is getting ready to start pumping out 300 series buses for the Space Development Agency’s tracking mission, but a company exec says he sees a long future for the spacecraft with both commercial and national security customers beyond the military constellation.

“There are a lot of studies and demo-type contracts within the LEO sphere that could lead to larger constellations and distributed assets in LEO,” says Chris Johnson, Maxar’s SVP of space programs. “All of our traditional commercial customers as well as nontraditional commercial customers are asking about the benefits of LEO.”

Maxar’s new 300 series bus, which is the company’s smallest bus at about the width of an oven, can carry at least eight satellites to low Earth orbit for missions ranging from comms to Earth observation to space domain awareness.

Maxar is building 16 of the buses for L3Harris Technologies to support the SDA’s Tranche 1 tracking layer, which will provide missile warning and tracking capabilities. The platform completed its first critical design review last month.