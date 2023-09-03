Maxar’s Chris Johnson on how the government’s thinking around space has evolved

Maxar is getting ready to start pumping out 300 series buses for the Space Development Agency’s tracking mission, but a company exec says he sees a long future for the spacecraft with both commercial and national security customers beyond the military constellation.
“There are a lot of studies and demo-type contracts within the LEO sphere that could lead to larger constellations and distributed assets in LEO,” says Chris Johnson, Maxar’s SVP of space programs. “All of our traditional commercial customers as well as nontraditional commercial customers are asking about the benefits of LEO.”
Maxar’s new 300 series bus, which is the company’s smallest bus at about the width of an oven, can carry at least eight satellites to low Earth orbit for missions ranging from comms to Earth observation to space domain awareness.
Maxar is building 16 of the buses for L3Harris Technologies to support the SDA’s Tranche 1 tracking layer, which will provide missile warning and tracking capabilities. The platform completed its first critical design review last month.
Johnson joined Maxar in 2021 after serving as the head of Boeing Satellite Systems International. During a recent conversation, Johnson also chatted about Maxar’s push into the national security business, the government’s approach to going fast, and what’s next for the 300 bus. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
How are you preparing for upcoming milestones on the SDA Tranche 1 tracking layer (T1TRK)?
We’re through the critical design review phase, so now it’s all about production. We’re preparing a portion of the factory that’s specifically designed for Maxar 300 production. The rate and scale we’re talking about for SDA is a little bit more than traditional GeoCom, but we’re prepared to get that line up and going. We’ll do the first deliveries to that platform to L3Harris at the beginning of next year. T1TRK is the first use of the new Maxar 300 series bus, so the production line is inaugural for T1TRK.