How Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei is keeping AI from spinning out of control

In 2020, long before the AI arms race fully seized hold of Silicon valley, Daniela Amodei was already worried about AI safety.
Working as a VP of safety and policy at OpenAI—the company that would eventually launch ChatGPT—Amodei saw the need for a more comprehensive focus on mitigating the risks inherent in generative AI. She felt the inner workings of AI models should be more explainable, and their outputs reliably ethical and bias-free. That led Amodei and her brother Dario—then the VP of research at OpenAI—to strike out with their own AI research company, Anthropic, in 2021.
The Amodeis had their own ideas about how AI should be built, safeguarded, and distributed to the world (hint: not via Microsoft). But Anthropic’s main differentiator from OpenAI would be a central focus on making AI models safe, explainable, and “steerable” (that is, adaptable based on human feedback). As president of Anthropic, Daniela directs the work of a number of trust and safety research groups at the company. The most conspicuous result of Anthropic’s approach is a ChatGPT-like chatbot called Claude, which has received glowing reviews for its writing and summarization abilities. Claude doesn’t yet have the name recognition of ChatGPT, but deep-pocketed investors seem keen to arm Anthropic with the cash to make a serious run at OpenAI. The company has raised $1.6 billion to date, says Crunchbase.
Anthropic’s guiding light, she says, is pushing its large language models toward being ever more “helpful, honest, and harmless.” She works to instill those values into the various research teams she oversees. Some teams work on making sure Claude provides information that’s relevant to the user’s prompt, others focus on limiting AI chatbots’ penchant for “hallucinating,” or making things up, while others focus on limiting harmful or toxic outputs. “No model available today is 100% safe, but our goal for Claude is helping to improve on each of those three criteria,” she Daniela says.
Her trust and safety work goes back to her days at the payments company Stripe, and extends through OpenAI, then Anthropic. “I’ve done everything from managing people functions to managing technical teams—engineering and research teams,” she says. At Anthropic, however, her duties extend well beyond that. “I oversee the majority of the day-to-day management of the company, so the senior leadership team reports to me.”
Amodei is very close to her brother (and Anthropic CEO) Dario, who, in fact, played a key role in developing the landmark GPT-3 foundation model at OpenAI. “I personally think Dario is the most impressive technical visionary in this space,” she says. “I really view my job as helping to take that vision that Dario and other technical leadership have, and help to actually translate it into sets of operating norms—how the researchers work together, how we build things into a product and how we translate that into a business.”
With her work on both the business and safety research sides of the business, Daniela is the actuation of Anthropic’s dual focus, and the person most accountable for keeping the two sides in balance.
