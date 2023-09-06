How Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei is keeping AI from spinning out of control

Working as a VP of safety and policy at OpenAI—the company that would eventually launch ChatGPT—Amodei saw the need for a more comprehensive focus on mitigating the risks inherent in generative AI. She felt the inner workings of AI models should be more explainable, and their outputs reliably ethical and bias-free. That led Amodei and her brother Dario—then the VP of research at OpenAI—to strike out with their own AI research company, Anthropic, in 2021.

The Amodeis had their own ideas about how AI should be built, safeguarded, and distributed to the world (hint: not via Microsoft). But Anthropic’s main differentiator from OpenAI would be a central focus on making AI models safe, explainable, and “steerable” (that is, adaptable based on human feedback). As president of Anthropic, Daniela directs the work of a number of trust and safety research groups at the company. The most conspicuous result of Anthropic’s approach is a ChatGPT-like chatbot called Claude, which has received glowing reviews for its writing and summarization abilities. Claude doesn’t yet have the name recognition of ChatGPT, but deep-pocketed investors seem keen to arm Anthropic with the cash to make a serious run at OpenAI. The company has raised $1.6 billion to date, says Crunchbase.

Anthropic’s guiding light, she says, is pushing its large language models toward being ever more “helpful, honest, and harmless.” She works to instill those values into the various research teams she oversees. Some teams work on making sure Claude provides information that’s relevant to the user’s prompt, others focus on limiting AI chatbots’ penchant for “hallucinating,” or making things up, while others focus on limiting harmful or toxic outputs. “No model available today is 100% safe, but our goal for Claude is helping to improve on each of those three criteria,” she Daniela says.