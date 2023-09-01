Fast company logo
Company shares have been under heavy pressure as Walgreens attempts to transform itself. The stock has tumbled nearly 54% since the start of 2022.

Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer is out after 3 years

A Walgreens store in Peoria, Arizona. [Photo: Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo]

BY Associated Press1 minute read

The CEO of Walgreens Boots has stepped down after less than three years at the helm of the drug store chain that is undergoing a sizeable transformation, one that has come at a cost.

Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed Rosalind Brewer’s exit Friday. According to the Illinois company, the board of directors and Brewer “mutually agreed” to her resignation effective Thursday.

Ginger Graham, who currently serves as Walgreens Boots Alliance’s lead independent director, has been named interim CEO.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Walgreens Boots Alliance and to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues,” Brewer said in a written statement. “I am confident that WBA is on track to be a leading consumer-centric healthcare company, serving thousands of communities across the country.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is the parent company of Walgreens and other consumer brands around the world—including Boots, Duane Reade, No7 Beauty Company, Benavides, and Ahumada.

The company over the past several years has shifted its focus from providing medicines to get people through illnesses, to helping its customers avoid them.

That has included a major series of acquisitions aimed to put the company at the forefront of preventative care.

