Furious Spectrum cable subscribers just lost 26 Disney-owned channels. Here’s the full list

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Both the cable TV industry and the Walt Disney Company are dealing with fleeing subscribers and worsening coffers, so you’d imagine now wouldn’t be a great time to upset their user bases. But that’s just what Disney and Spectrum owner Charter Communications did last night when dozens of Disney-owned channels were suddenly yanked from Spectrum’s offerings.

Worse, as the Associated Press reports, is that the channels included Disney’s ESPN offerings, which were in the middle of broadcasting a number of college football games and the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The reason why Disney-owned channels have gone dark for Spectrum’s subscribers? Another carriage dispute, where the owner of the content (Disney, in this case) feels that the cable service (here, Charter/Spectrum) is not paying them what their content is worth. Carriage disputes have become fairly common in recent years with two happening in 2021: the first being between NBCUniversal and Google’s YouTube TV service and the second being between Nexstar Media Group and Dish Network.

Spectrum customers have been voicing their displeasure on social media, with a steady stream of angry tweets pouring in as of Friday morning. Many are pointing out that they have been left unable to watch the channels they pay for at a critical time. This latest Disney-Charter/Spectrum carriage dispute impacts Spectrum’s 14.7 million subscribers. Here’s the list of channels they have lost access to (via Deadline): ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

ESPNU

ESPN News

SEC Network

ACC Network

Longhorn Network

FX

FX Movie Channel

FXX

Freeform

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

Nat Geo Mundo

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

BabyTV ABC On Demand programming

ABC7 Chicago

ABC7 Los Angeles

ABC7 New York

ABC7 San Francisco

ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

ABC13 Houston

ABC30 Fresno In a statement, Disney Entertainment said, “Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers.”