Generation X workers have become disillusioned with tech culture—and their jobs

Generation X workers are losing motivation for the work they perform in the tech industry. That’s according to a study conducted by the experience management firm Qualtrics. The firm polled tech workers to see how they felt about their companies’ mission and values and their work that is driven by that.

While the the survey found that the majority of millennial workers are still motivated by their companies’ missions, a majority of Gen X workers said they are over it. Specifically, when asked if their company’s “mission and values are more motivating than they were pre-pandemic,” 56% of millennials said yes as did 47% of Gen Z. But just 38% of Gen X workers agreed with the statement.

When all groups were asked if they agreed with the statement “I aspire to work for a high-profile, large technology company,” 60% of millennials and 60% of Gen Z agreed, while just 37% of Gen X did. When asked if they agreed with the statement “Work has become even more important to me and achieving my life goals,” 49% of millenials and 42% of Gen Z agreed, while only 32% of Gen X respondents agreed.

The study defines Generation X as people born between 1965 and 1980.