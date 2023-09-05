Q&A with Paola Antonelli: ‘We can be responsible and still have the delight we expect from design’

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon9 minute read

A new exhibition has just opened at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan. Atply named Life Cycles, the show spotlights the work of 80 contemporary designers who are exploring the full life cycle of materials, from extraction to recycling or upcycling. It features a chair made of waste paper from the pleated fabric industry (by Nendo), a honeycomb vase co-created with hundreds of bees (by Tomas Libertiny), and a set of lamps made of cow dung (by Adhi Nugraha).

nendo, Oki Sato. Cabbage Chair, 2007. [Image: © nendo, Oki Sato/courtesy MoMA] On the occasion, Fast Company sat down (virtually) with MoMA’s senior curator, Paola Antonelli, who selected most of the objects from the museum’s collection. While she predictably considered function and form, it’s more surprising that she didn’t take an object’s scalability or ability to be mass manufactured into account. Instead, Antonelli included objects that carry meaning, objects that urge us to question our practices as designers and consumers (although she rightfully dislikes that word). For Antonelli, life isn’t sustainable as we’ve constructed it. But it’s not sustainable without her Tamagotchi, either. Fernando Laposse, Totomoxtle, 2017. Corn husk panels. [Image: © Fernando Laposse/courtesy MoMA] Fast Company: Your very first show at MoMA was in 1995 and it was all about materials. Life Cycles is also about materials, but a lot has changed since then. Can you take us through that evolution a bit as you’ve seen it firsthand?

Paola Antonelli: Materials have always been a no-brainer. They’re part of design, they’re part of the process, but when I started at MoMa in 1995, there was a big shift that was happening, and that had to do with the control that designers could have over materials. So, in the past few decades, especially with the introduction of all sorts of plastics and all sorts of new resins, there was a whole new way to design, but the materials were still very much dependent on the companies that made them. In the early nineties, all of a sudden designers had control of the composites. Before, you had to have a whole injection machine and have a mold made of either steel or aluminum, and then put the pellets of plastics at high pressure and high temperature and that’s how you would mold them. With the new resins, you could use a composite mold, do it in the office, so you did not have to invest $50,000 to make a chair. That exhibition was really about this brave new world.



Now, almost 30 years later, the view and the position of materials in the design process is still crucial, but the way materials are appreciated and tackled by designers—and when I say designers I mean all kinds of designers—is very different because with the awareness that we have of the climate crisis right now, and with the awareness that we have about the scarcity of resources, about the problems with extraction of resources, extraction of labor. We think of materials in a more holistic way: where they’re coming from and where they’re going to end. The lifecycle of objects and of materials has been extended, and that’s what this exhibition is about. It’s about showing that we can be responsible as designers and as citizens, we can think of the whole lifecycle of materials and still have the delight that we expect from design. Caroline Slotte, Damaged Goods_Piece 1, 2009. [Image: © Caroline Slotte/courtesy MoMA]

FC: So it’s still about performance, but it’s also about the consequences of the performance that a material would have if we don’t think about where it’s come from and where it’s headed.

PA: Performance is always key, and function is key, and form is key, but it’s just the consideration of materials that is different. One of the poster children of the exhibition is the set of lamps by Adhi Nugraha, an Indonesian designer. And he lives on an island where there are a lot of cows, and there’s a lot of cow manure, and he’s developed a way to use cow manure to make lamps. It’s not only the material itself, it’s also the idea that it’s local. So, you use waste as a new material, that’s one of the philosophies. Hella Jongerius, Extended Jug, 1997. [Image: © Hella Jongerius/courtesy MoMA] FC: It still strikes me as a fraction of the industry, and most objects are still designed using finite resources that are then thrown away, and it’s rarely the big players who are investing the time and the resources that we need them to invest. PA: Well, of course it takes a while, but I still live by Buckminster Fuller’s motto that he had engraved on his tomb that he wanted to be called the trim tab. This idea of the trim tab is that if many people, millions, billions of people all individually turn in one direction, then they’re going to turn the ship, so that’s what I think is going to happen. There’s going to be a pressure that might be gradual and might be happening from the ground up, from citizens that will at some point force also big companies to act differently.

Maarten Baas, Sweeper’s Clock, 2009. [Image: © Maarten Baas/courtesy MoMA] FC: But do you think that is what should happen? That it is our role as consumers to turn the ship? PA: I stopped using that root—consumption, consumer, consuming—because I believe in psychology and I believe in citizens, and I think that you act in the way you speak. So, if you call yourself a consumer, you’re going to consume it. It’s very difficult to find another word, and I don’t like user, that is why I use citizens, even though it’s almost too grandiose. But it’s a way to change our behaviors too. Design influences behavior, and behaviors influence design, and designers can have a profound impact on society. Of course, the moment you can reach the big companies, you can reach more citizens, and therefore you have a bigger impact, but you know, you can start small if necessary.



FC: You’re showing more than 80 works from 40 designers in Life Cycles. What kind of criteria did these projects have to meet? PA: We always select pieces from the collection, and whenever we choose objects for the collection, we think of course of function, but function is not what it used to be. Function is not always practical. For instance, I love the Tamagotchi and the function there is definitely not the most practical. And then [we think of] form because it’s still an art museum, so formal intention matters, and it doesn’t mean prettiness, but using form as a means of bringing together all the considerations that the designer had. And then we have this idea of being of the time, and right now it is environmental responsibility. So, all of these different ingredients that are very rational are part of the equation.

PA: But there’s one final universal criterion that is: If this object were not in the world, would we be missing out? And it’s very funny because it’s not easy to tell a priori. People like Steve Jobs and all of the great designers knew, but we little people know only in the aftermath. And of course, we would be missing out on a lot of masterpieces by Anni Albers, by Charlotte Perriand, but you know what, we would also be missing out on the Tamagotchi. It seems so superfluous, and instead it is such a node in the development of our digital world, so I think about it all the time. FC: And how important is the idea of scalability? Paola Antonelli: Not important, because sometimes there are many manifestos that might not be scalable immediately, but that really are meaningful to make people and designers think in a different way. There used to be a rule at MoMA, which was kind of untold, but it was followed, of not collecting prototypes. But right now, with the new technologies and manufacturing, 3D printing, the difference between prototype and serial model has really collapsed. That’s number one.

Number two, with the whole radical architecture at first in the sixties, and then with speculative design, there are many objects that really are manifestos. I’m thinking, for instance, when you look at baroque design and you look at Tejo Remi’s Chest of Drawers that were kept together by a belt. That is an object that stays in the history of design. It was never really scalable, and right now it sells for an enormous amount of money because it’s become a collectible. But it was not collected in the MoMA collection because it was a collectible, we collected it because we thought it was a manifesto, we told of a moment in which the eighties had to end. Formafantasma, ‘Ore Streams’, Taxonomy, 2018. [Image: © Formafantasma/courtesy MoMA] Some objects are eternally scalable, some are not. Some can be made by citizens themselves. There are objects, for instance, like Formafantasma and their Ore Streams. In that case, the objects are not scalable at all. They’re not meant to be scalable. They’re there like Trojan horses that in their absolute beauty attract your attention, shiny, gorgeous objects, and you focus on them, and then all of a sudden, [you are learning about] people in NGOs and in other international organizations trying to curb the dark underbelly of the electronic waste system. So, it’s a new branch of design, but it’s no longer only about the scalability. There are products in the exhibition that are very scaled products, but not all of them.



FC: But if it’s not scalable, then how much impact can a product really have? PA: But what does “scalable” mean? Are you talking about the iPhone or are you talking about Pleats Please? Because it really depends. We know very well that for instance, Haute Couture exists to then help sell prêt-a-porter in a different way. So, you can think about it that way with the difference that the objects that you see here are not meant to be bought for tens of thousands of dollars by very rich collectors. They are not even sometimes meant to go into the market, they’re just meant to be shown.

I’m always thinking of reverberations. I’m not thinking necessarily of people possessing this object. The work of Formafantasma is very well known, even though very few people actually own it. It impacts behavior even without being actually possessed by people. It’s about reinforcing [the conversation], giving you milestones that you can quote, giving you images that your mind can pause on. And maybe it’s because there are only few big corporations that can give us those kind of milestone objects. But scalability comes in so many different aspects that you sometimes need to make a differentiation in impact in people’s lives with memorability and referability, instead of usability in their own lives. Adhi Nugraha, Cow Dung Lamps, 2021. [Photo: Studio Periphery/courtesy MoMA]

FC: I suppose I’m thinking of the fact that every object that we create requires some form of energy to be made and comes with a certain embodied carbon. If we put something into the world that is a proof of concept, but we can’t mass produce lamps made of cow dung, for example, then what kind of meaning can that object really have?