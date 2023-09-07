Inflation and the floating fats of inventory: The perfect storm to sink bottom lines

BY Anita Raj4 minute read

Bloated inventory levels are worrying many companies these days; in addition to exerting unrelenting pressure on the bottom line by way of unrealized sales, they eat away at it, too, by racking up carrying costs. Sadly, a new CNBC Supply Chain Survey has found that excess supply and related carrying costs will not subside this year for many businesses.

According to the study, just over one-third of respondents (36%) said that they expect inventory levels to return to normal during the second half of this year, and an equal percentage indicated that they expect the excess fats to float right into 2024. But 23% of supply chain managers agree that inventory management is set to remain uncertain, as they are not sure when the fats will start trimming off. The result is billions in annual waste—nearly 8% of global stock perishes or is tossed per year, racking up about $163 billion by way of losses. THE TOLL ON BOTTOM LINES IS IMMENSE

As businesses continue to house excess inventory, the impact on their bottom lines is manifold. Cost With inventory carrying costs continuing to rise, spurred on by late shipments and inflationary pressures, the unfortunate fallout is that with every day that passes, businesses face three major—and growing—risks: unrealized sales, margin pressures, and obsolete stock.

The CNBC supply chain survey found that almost half of respondents believe that the biggest inflationary pressures that they face are warehouse costs, followed by other costs such as rent and labor. Many businesses even use rail containers, ocean containers, and trailers for storage because their distribution centers are beyond capacity. According to the survey, over 50% of respondents admitted to using ocean containers for storage for an average duration of over four months. These charges start showing up in Q2 or Q3 financial results, snowballing into a massive dent in the bottom line. Wastage Of Stock

In such an uncertain economy, many companies still choose to play it safe—they would rather deal with additional inventory than risk leaving consumers disappointed and frustrated. This has led to rampant overproduction, causing significant wastage across entire supply chain ecosystems. In terms of industries, beauty brands have by far the most lost inventory due to overproduction, closely followed by pharmaceuticals and food. The impact here, too, is varied. Overproduction, in addition to causing significant loss by way of lost sales, also causes considerable stock damage—before it even hits the shelf. Examples include spoiled food, chemicals that are beyond their effective lifespan, broken packaging, and shipment delays that compromise shelf life. Distressed Sales

About a year ago, when supply chains were choked and retailers were racing to meet demand, businesses pivoted by ordering more inventory than usually necessary—and the habit seems to have stuck. Now, as demand falls back, these same businesses have been left sitting on so much inventory that brands—particularly those in apparel and others driven by seasonal changes in demand—have resorted to listing their products on resale websites, holding sample sales, and even giving away merchandise to employees. They are even offering deep discounts and employing pack-and-hold strategies, where they hold products in warehouses and bring them back during another season. DEMAND SENSING: GOING BEYOND TRADITIONAL PLANNING IS THE KEY TO AVOIDING EXCESS INVENTORY

Effective demand planning and supply chain management are becoming increasingly tricky due to the large number of market variabilities that have an impact on the demand-supply equation. This has led to unnecessary—and entirely avoidable—inventory wastage and stockpiling. Understanding customer needs, therefore, is critical to be able to make informed decisions that optimize inventory across the value chain. This is where intelligent demand sensing comes into play. It offers the only way for businesses to effectively manage inventory, and thus reduce inventory holding costs, wastage of stock, and erosion of precious margins. By leveraging AI and real-time data, demand sensing can accurately predict demand to enable businesses to reorient their production capacity and meet customer demand on time, every time. Most importantly, demand sensing helps businesses predict shifts in demand early enough to allow them to take necessary action before they turn into problems. Thus, they can adjust inventory levels earlier, and perhaps even launch promotional activities earlier, to make the most of changing demand.

NO MORE STRUGGLING TO MAKE MARGINS A growing number of businesses are seeing an urgent need to transform their supply chains in 2023 as inflation, soaring interest rates, and weakening global trade are spurring vital changes across their value systems. The supply chain disruption of the past two-plus years has undeniably had a lasting impact, albeit, finally, a dwindling one. This does mean, however, that businesses still need to focus on driving down container and inventory costs, attempt to clear out backlogs, and keep fresh inventory lean and clean if they are to hope for healthier, continuously growing margins—because the margin pressures won’t let up just yet. While inflation continues to drive retailers’ costs, they will have to just as relentlessly get in the right quantity of the right inventory and work on stabilizing their supply chains. With demand sensing, that might just be an achievable order.