Much like the evolution of manufacturing throughout the last 100-plus years, the global conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) surfaces the positives and negatives of rapid technology advancement.

A story by BBC News states that while AI could replace some jobs, it can also create new ones, resulting in a productivity boom. Eventually, the total annual value of goods and services produced globally could increase by as much as 7%. There is little doubt that advances in AI will alter the workplace and create new opportunities, risks, and challenges. But while AI may displace some roles, it will create super-powers for others. In a recent Salesforce survey of more than 500 IT leaders, more than 67% said they are prioritizing generative AI for their business within the next year and a half. In the manufacturing industry, the use of machine learning (ML) and other tools to optimize processes with improved data collection and analysis leads to faster and better decision-making. The application of advanced and generative AI will further enhance the manufacturing environment and over time bring us closer to autonomous operations. AI-generated code is a productivity-enhancing, transformative opportunity in much the same way word processing, spreadsheets, and databases influenced offices in the 20th century. To leverage the full capabilities will require continuous learning and re-learning.

ANOTHER TOOL IN THE TOOLBOX While CIOs see opportunities to use AI models to improve productivity, grow, and create unimaginable business models, concerns around data privacy, ethics, intellectual property rights and the fidelity of AI will continue to surface and be the source of debate and increasing regulations. While companies are using AI to enhance everything from voice assistants and auto-generating software code, to analyzing sensor data and predict breakdowns and accidents, AI has also been used for disinformation, deep-fakes, and phishing attacks. Much will need to be regulated to ensure ethics, transparency, privacy, and regulatory requirements are met. The sheer pace of AI development and adoption means CIOs and their staff must also accelerate learning and utilization.

In 2022, we had ChatGPT3, the third-generation neural network machine learning model. ChatGPT4, released in March, is the most advanced version of the Generative Pre-trained Transformer. With more data and computing power, it’s more accurate, creative, and reliable in solving complex problems. Nonetheless, “hallucinations” persist. The promise and benefits of this technology are only as good as our adoption strategies and application skill sets. Human-centered design principles and people with an understanding of the capabilities and limitations are essential to extract value in a responsible manner. GPT, or any version of low code and no code tools, provide the most value through quality inputs and prompts, and for the foreseeable future those will come from people. CALMING EMOTIONS

This discussion around AI replacing humans in the workforce has existed for a long time. The key for IT and CIOs is to think more about how AI extends human capabilities, expands possibilities, and helps people to achieve more. It’s not human or machine. It’s human plus machine, and human-centered design principles will be of paramount importance. Automation changed industry as far back as 1913. The internet began disrupting the status quo in 1963, and IT started showing a period of rapid growth in the 1980s. AI and the impacts of technological advances is not new. The quest should not be to put the genie back into the bottle, but rather to learn how to embrace the technology in a responsible manner and retool yourself so you can reinvent your value—and reinvest in yourself.

1. Be Curious And Unafraid Learn by doing. Get smarter and better through experience. Use the technology. Find out what works for your applications and what doesn’t. What adds value to your customers and their experience? The answer will help you determine where AI can fit into your larger company strategy and where you should focus investment. It will also expose the limitations and risks that will inform you with regards to creating more responsible and robust solutions. 2. Have A Plan For Separating Systems By Geographies

Work hand in hand with the CISO to secure your supply chain, systems, and technology locally and where necessary. 3. Be Resilient In Your Thinking And Agile In Your Response The deciding factors on how, when, and where to implement AI, as well as the regulations governing its use, are dynamic. Be ready to evolve with AI.