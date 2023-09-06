BY Eric Miquelon3 minute read

It’s every Swiftie’s worst nightmare. You waited to purchase tickets, hitting “refresh” on your browser so many times it gave you a blister. You bought your ticket at approximately the price of One Soul. Now, finally, you’ve made it to the concert gate, moments from Eras Tour glory. Security asks for your ticket, you pull out your phone, and… …it just won’t load.

You’re not alone. In fact, that’s the whole problem. There are too many fans around you, all trying to download their tickets (and post to their Instagram stories) at the exact same time. The local internet infrastructure, which worked perfectly well 10 years ago, simply isn’t up to the task. Net-net, you’re stuck out in the rain. All because of legacy technology that never would have crossed your mind if it had worked. Look, I don’t want to pick on Taylor Swift. This isn’t just an Eras problem, nor is it exclusive to larger events (like White Sox games, where I’ve run into this myself). In fact, I see it popping up everywhere, in nearly every industry. Brands try to deliver amazing experiences, only to find themselves hindered by aging systems.

TECHNICAL DEBT The problem is what we call “technical debt,” which refers to legacy systems that were designed for historic needs, but often fail to account for modern demands. Technical debt is a huge hurdle for today’s brands because it makes it difficult for them to deliver the customer experiences they want to deliver. It tends to hit older, larger brands the hardest, as they’re often saddled with the heaviest debt. And as powerful new technologies emerge, the debt only grows.

For example, let’s say you’re on the board of a national bank. All of your systems are on a legacy mainframe. For decades, this approach worked. In fact, it worked so well that your bank became one of the biggest in the country. But now, the chickens are coming home to roost. Your customers’ expectations have changed; they’re demanding more personalized banking experiences—experiences that lean into technologies like generative AI. These experiences require immense processing power and massive volumes of data—something your mainframe can’t handle. The only way you can deliver them is by migrating your legacy systems and data to the cloud. Which, of course, is easier said than done. Now, what was once a key advantage—your mainframe, along with the systems and data it holds—is a burden, a technical debt. You know you need to migrate to the cloud to stay competitive, but with the many integrity, quality, and security issues endemic to your legacy system, you don’t know where to start.

Meanwhile, competitors that were born in the cloud—and are therefore unburdened with technical debt—circle like sharks, promising experiences that your business just can’t deliver. HOW TO PAY OFF TECHNICAL DEBT I work with clients that are navigating technical debt every day, across nearly every industry. In fact, I would say that most businesses, with the exception of new startups, are dealing with some form of technical debt that inhibits them from delivering the customer and workplace experiences they want to deliver.

So what’s the key to “paying off” this debt? First, understand that speed isn’t everything. You aren’t racing to the cloud. Instead, start by focusing on your organizational priorities. What do you want to achieve? What experiences are you going to deliver in service of those goals? Once you work that out, you can determine where you should make investments and develop a time horizon that makes sense for you. I believe that exceptional experiences are at the core of every great business, whether it’s a bank or a Taylor Swift tour. But while the experiences themselves are important, they’re only as strong as the foundation on which they’re built.