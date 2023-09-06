BY Sam Bufton4 minute read

Workplace expectations have changed. After more than three years of remote work, business leaders must figure out how to entice employees back into the office. Their best option to adapt is with hybrid working models that support remote and on-site employees. The benefits of flexible scheduling are why organizations have embraced hybrid work models. According to a 2022 McKinsey survey, “[W]hen people have the chance to work flexibly, 87 percent of them take it.” However, too much isolation can lead to costly risks, including disengagement and misinformation. The imperative is clear: leadership must find an effective way to keep remote, in-person, and hybrid employees connected and informed or risk severe productivity losses.

WHY EMPLOYEE COMMS MATTER FOR ALL EMPLOYEES Hybrid work isn’t going anywhere and looks different for every organization. One consistent pattern is that a dispersed workforce makes some employees less accessible, presenting many engagement challenges. Employees feeling isolated will likely disengage, ultimately impacting productivity and retention rates. As hybrid work becomes the norm, new communication solutions must replace tried and tested communications strategies to meet modern employee needs.

7 POINTS TO CONSIDER WHEN OPTIMIZING YOUR COMMS STRATEGY Curating a hybrid communication strategy means breaking down silos to ensure remote and in-office professionals can have valuable conversations. When creating your strategy, consider these factors: 1. Equity: Apply impartial fairness across all employee segments (office, remote, hybrid, etc.) to avoid creating a culture of inequality. Internal comms can influence employee perception of fairness, showcasing equity offered across segments in terms of career advancement opportunities, culture initiatives, and more.

2. Belonging: You can’t please every employee, but you can help them understand workplace decisions by gathering their preferences. Use their feedback to determine how to run the organization efficiently and acknowledge their opinions. 3. Purpose: Belonging is enhanced through shared purpose, values, and goals. No matter where they work, employees feel valued when they believe their work significantly contributes to the company’s success. 4. FOMO: Fully remote employees may experience FOMO—the fear of missing out. In-person conversations about valuable updates and critical intel provide context that online discussions cannot, leading to an inequitable employee experience. Communications leaders must step up to bridge the gap through effective employee communications.

5. Customization: Protocols, guidelines, and rules may differ for organizations operating from several sites and countries. That’s why a one-size-fits-all communications plan won’t work. Tailor your comms to each workplace and empower your teams with the right tools and insights so they can cater to their audience. 6. Work with IT/HR to add workplace identifiers into employee databases: As companies become more complex, adding relevant identifiers, like on-site, remote, etc., into employee databases can reduce confusion and help internal comms. It’s also important to have standard protocols as workplace identifiers change. 7. Operations/facilities: IC should collaborate with operations and facilities to communicate the office’s purpose, new guidelines, and standard changes. Employees should understand how their office environment(s) operate, from security and safety concerns to scheduling processes. For instance, reservation systems for desks and meeting rooms help make in-office days easier for hybrid staff who don’t have their “own” office space.

THE HYBRID COMMS STRATEGY BUILDING BLOCKS After understanding what goes into your hybrid comms plan, here are the building blocks to create one: • Be careful with definitions: Define your terms to create a successful hybrid workplace. Everyone who receives your communications should be able to understand what you are saying clearly. Vague language can cause confusion, frustration, and disengagement. Define what starts, stops, and continues with any change communicated, and share what stays the same to create comfort with your audience.

• Create your team: If there’s no hybrid working task force, create a cross-functional team with an executive sponsor and reps from key departments like IC, HR, IT, and facilities/operations. The right people are vital for considering all scenarios. If a team that handles hybrid logistics exists, ask to be involved or have regular updates from someone who is. • Ask for the business/operations plan: With any project, you need a business plan before creating a supportive communications plan. If one doesn’t exist, ask key questions about what is coming so you can communicate clearly. • Control what you can: Create a comms plan that fits your current state and looks toward the future, with the understanding that your employees and business climate are subject to change. Prepare to update your strategy as your organization evolves.

• Think about all of your employees: Consider each employee’s communication needs, including their preferred communication channels, and provide consistent communication that meets those needs. SUPPORT YOUR HYBRID COMMUNICATIONS PLAN THE RIGHT WAY Communications becomes more critical as work becomes more complex. Hybrid and remote workstyles cause complexity, but return-to-office planning is more complicated than anticipated.