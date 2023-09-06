7 ways to help your team find meaning in their work

BY Geri Johnson4 minute read

Let’s face it: With few exceptions, most of us probably wouldn’t work if we didn’t have to. And it’s not because we’re lazy. In fact, just the opposite. It’s because we have other things we’d rather do with our time, like volunteering for causes we believe in, exploring new places and cultures, or getting out into nature. As humans, we’re naturally drawn to activities that provide meaning and purpose in our lives, giving us a sense of personal fulfillment and satisfaction. Unfortunately, too many people aren’t getting those needs met from their work. While employee engagement has reached a record high, still fewer than 1 in 4 employees feels engaged at work, and only 50% say they feel a sense of meaning from their work. That’s a major problem for leaders. Not only does it manifest in a miserable work environment, high turnover, and difficulty hiring, but plenty of research shows it also directly impacts productivity and performance. Team members who feel a sense of meaning and purpose in their work report 1.7X greater satisfaction, are 1.4X more engaged, and are 3X more likely to stay with their current employer.

As Gartner points out, “Work is a subset of life, not separate from it,” and we spend over 10 years at work over our lifetime. That’s why we have an obligation to help our team find meaning in this large subset of their life. I know I want that. Don’t you? While it might seem difficult depending on your industry (Can software be meaningful? I believe it can!), creating purpose at work is about more than just the product. It’s about the culture and environment you cultivate. Here are eight ways to help your team find meaning in their work.

1. STOP FOCUSING ON “HAPPINESS” Being happy and having a sense of meaning are two very different things. Happiness is fleeting—it’s focused on the here and now. Meaning is enduring and focused on the future. While happiness is associated with instant gratification, meaningfulness often involves challenges, hard work, and perseverance. Helping your team see the future value of their work and embrace the satisfaction that comes with overcoming challenges can shift their perspective toward meaningfulness. 2. CHOOSE CLIENTS INTENTIONALLY

If you’re able to, be selective about the clients you take on. Choose ones that resonate with your team and connect with your mission. The vast majority of employees want to work for companies whose corporate values align with their own, and 56% won’t even consider working for a company whose values don’t. You’ll get the best work out of teams when they’re passionate about the cause. 3. MATCH PASSIONS TO PROJECTS Assess your team to find out what they love—which activities, industries, or topics ignite their passion. When possible, match those team members to projects or clients that align with their passions. This fuels their performance and allows them to develop deep expertise in those areas, becoming a competitive differentiator for your organization.

4. CONNECT THE DOTS Sometimes the meaningful connection isn’t obvious. For example, at Next PR, our mission is to tell stories that change the world. So how does that connect to our clients in HR tech or supply chain/logistics? Usually, the answer lies only a few degrees of separation away. The HR software company is empowering its customers to do meaningful work. The logistics platform might be enabling the urgent delivery of supplies in response to a natural disaster.

5. FOCUS ON THE LARGER PURPOSE No matter how meaningful the overall project or purpose is, the tactical day-to-day work must still get done. For us, that might mean putting together 20 media pitches, which can get monotonous even for the most enthusiastic team members. That’s where effective coaching can help. During your team meetings or one-on-one syncs, focus on how routine work connects to the larger purpose. Remind your teams of those small degrees of separation and highlight the connections they might not see at face value.

6. LIVE YOUR PRINCIPLES Having a mission is useless if the only way it shows up is through motivational posters hung around the office. You have to connect those principles to action so your team understands what those ideals look like in practice. Every year, we gamify our principles by providing team members a range of tasks that connect to each value and reward them for completion. For example, living our “Stay Curious” principle might mean learning about a new industry and teaching your colleagues, or asking insightful questions in a client meeting. We track completed tasks and reward our team on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis. The grand prize winner earns an all-expenses paid trip to a destination of their choice.

7. PRIORITIZE WELLNESS Finding value in your work also means being seen as a whole person, not just an employee. Organizations must encourage their teams to prioritize self-care, ask for help, and make time for their mental and physical health. In addition to providing healthcare coverage—and encouraging our team to make routine wellness appointments, even if it means time away from work—we also conduct a monthly mindfulness session where we come together for five minutes for a virtual group meditation. We schedule it into everyone’s calendars, and they are free to join (or not, but it helps to hold space when it’s otherwise easy to skip during busy times). Helping your team find meaning in their work is just as important as the tactical elements of the job—if not more! To get there, it takes intention and action from leaders. You can’t just talk about it; you need to provide your team with examples, opportunities, and tools to support them. The sweet spot where talent and meaning come together and fuel one another is where you want to be. This is when team members feel fulfilled and get their best work done.