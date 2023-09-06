Three keys to strengthening your brand with eco-conscious consumers

BY Kate Williams3 minute read

It’s a new era of doing business. Best practices are getting rewritten as the urgency of the environmental crisis is felt around the globe. In this moment, brands have a unique responsibility to mitigate their impact and use their capital to build a better future. The question is: How can a business effectively take action? And how can that action be shared in a way that builds consumer trust? While action may start with a genuine desire to do better for people and the planet, it can also be a straight-up business decision. Consumers are more educated—and activated—than ever before. Data reveals three important facts about consumer behavior in today’s climate: 1. CONSUMERS CARE ABOUT IMPACT

Consumers care about the impact of their purchases and will put time and effort into sourcing products that align with their values. A survey by IBM found that “84% of consumers who are seeking sustainable products believe that brand trust, established through verifiable, transparent sustainability practices, is important.” Another survey by sustainable brand consultant Futerra found that 88% of consumers want brands to help them be more environmentally friendly in their everyday lives. The numbers reveal a distinct opportunity to gain more customers through environmental commitment—what’s good for the planet is good for business. 2. COMPANY TRUST IS VITAL

Businesses that share and verify their environmental initiatives can build trust and loyalty with employees, resulting in more high-quality applicants and engaged employees working toward a common goal. The CRO and head of sustainability at one of our member companies cites his company’s strong ethics and environmental commitments as a large part of their success. Their ongoing partnerships with nonprofits make for a strong company ethos and drive employee engagement. Since certifying their donations, their company turnover has been lower than ever. He attributes this to their authentic and measurable commitment, as well as the brand recognition that comes along with giving back. 3. VERIFICATION AND CERTIFICATION ARE CRITICAL

Verification and third-party certification are important (full disclosure: 1% for the Planet offers this service). Consumers cry foul on greenwashing, and they are willing and able to cut through the noise and distinguish between brands making empty promises versus brands making a difference. One of our members, a home and kitchen company, has seen consistently positive results from their social media content featuring their certifications and environmental commitments. An Instagram post detailing their certified partnership with a nonprofit focused on regenerative agriculture saw four times more engagement than other posts—an increase that proves consistent across all of their mission-centered communications. Understanding today’s consumers is the key first step in understanding how to make effective change. The next is baking environmental action into every aspect of doing business.

A BLUEPRINT FOR MAKING CHANGE Businesses doing it right are an incredible blueprint for making change.One of our member companies, a brewery, has stood by their commitments from day one and continues to see the positive impact it has on the business. When you enter their taproom, you’ll see their slogan, “Do what’s right,” printed on their walls. Since 2009, they have given more than $2 million to environmental causes and have created an in-house crew that keeps the company on top of their sustainability initiatives and creates new projects.

Their website and social media detail each nonprofit and project they give to, as well as their standards for employee engagement and benefits. Their robust giving strategy as well as their transparency has created a loyal customer base and thriving business. AN OPPORTUNITY FOR EVERY BUSINESS Certification and transparency are key to the success of any business looking to carry out and communicate their environmental work. Environmental action can take many forms, from voter advocacy to disaster relief projects, which is why third-party certification is so important: It gives consumers a way to distinguish brands giving back among a sea of options.