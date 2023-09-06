BY justin-gray4 minute read

In one of my earlier businesses, I paid my co-founder millions when we parted ways. Since buyouts are based upon valuations and not profits, it was a painful check to cut. As you might imagine, I would have loved to avoid making such a critical error in judgment—and I could have if I had approached the idea of selecting a co-founder based on what I know now. More than a decade later, I’m a co-founder once again, this time in an operator-immersive venture capital firm where we invest in seed-stage organizations and help them scale through go-to-market expertise. After working with hundreds of early-stage organizations in my career, I have plenty of experience with what works—and what doesn’t—when it comes to co-founder relationships. Here’s what to consider: CHECK YOUR MOTIVATIONS

Why do you think you want a co-founder? Is it because you want a partner—someone to bounce ideas off of and encourage you when the going gets tough? If so, it’s not a co-founder you need. You can get all this from working with an advisor, or even from your significant other (depending on their own areas of expertise and level of support for your endeavors). The only reason to bring on a co-founder is to fill an essential skill gap. Let’s say there’s a startup bringing a vertical SaaS product to market. The founder came from that industry vertical field, but needs assistance technically to actually build the product being envisioned. In such a case, a technical co-founder seems to make perfect sense. But here’s the deal. Bringing on a co-founder is a big decision and an even larger mutual responsibility to determine fit. It may seem easy to divvy up an organization before it’s worth anything, but as blood, sweat, tears, and money begin to flow, the pain of misalignment grows exponentially.

So, consider three key pillars I’ve leveraged to define co-founder need and value: A window into the problem/need (i.e., subject matter expertise) A window into the market (i.e., relationships and/or skills that will help acquire customers) A window into the product (i.e., building the solution) that will be a bridge between the two For someone to make sense as a co-founder, look for that individual to bring, or be able to significantly participate in, at least two of those three pillars. Employees can be single-threaded, but founders cannot. A startup like this example could bring on a third co-founder to address all three pillars, but I generally advise against it. Forcing three people to agree on a path forward instead of two complicates decision-making.

Ideally, try to check all three boxes with one or two people. You can build teams to fill other skill gaps, but these three should be covered by the founding team from the start. Doing so can make scaling an organization a much smoother process, as the founding team fundamentally understands each core area of their business. CHALLENGE THE PARTNERSHIP Let’s say you’re the founder who knows the problem you’re solving and you’ve checked all three boxes above with two co-founders. Do you sign a contract right away?

Not so fast. A founding team operates much like a marriage. You should never jump right into the relationship without first intimately knowing the other person, what they believe, their business goals, and how they’ll work with you. This is why I strongly recommend finding co-founders you’ve either worked with before or who have worked with someone you implicitly trust. If you already know you work well with someone, and you’ve previously solved problems and made decisions together, your likelihood of success can be enormously increased. This is also why I don’t believe in accelerator programs that do co-founder matchmaking. You need real evidence you can work with your co-founder, and the only way to do that is by actually working with them before making official agreements. CONSIDER THE STRUCTURE

First work with a potential co-founder on a trial project. Founders often push back saying that they can’t pay for a trial engagement and thus, have to offer equity. Many founders often ask things of themselves but are reluctant to ask the same from others. Remember, at this stage, it’s likely no one is paying you—anyone considering a co-founder opportunity should be willing to commit to the same. If things work out (you need to have what “work out” means to you, defined and in writing), then you move forward in making them a co-founder. If things don’t work out (again, define this and put it in writing), then you part ways. These are the risks of a startup. Another possible solution is to create a six-month trial period and a year vesting schedule. During that time, you can go your separate ways and not have to deal with a massive cap table cleanup. If a potential co-founder won’t commit to doing a project or trial, consider it a red flag and look for a different co-founder. You should be deeply aligned on what you hope for the business, your goals, what happens if you don’t reach a set amount of revenue in a given period of time, and a lot of other areas that can make for difficult conversations. But they have to happen—before you officially become intertwined.