Elon Musk wants your biometric data for X, formerly Twitter

Elon Musk said Thursday that his social network X, formerly known as Twitter, will give users the ability to make voice and video calls on the platform. Musk, who has a history of making proclamations about coming features and policies that have not always come to fruition, did not say when the features would be available to users.

The company also updated its privacy policies that will allow for the collection of biometric data and employment history, among other information. Musk posted on the former Twitter that the site’s voice and video calls will work on Apple and Android devices as well as on computers, with “No phone numbers needed.” Rival social platforms already offer voice and video calls. Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, introduced voice and video calls on Messenger in 2015. Snapchat added them in 2016.

X did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the new features or when they will be available. The platform’s new privacy policy, which goes into effect September 29, tells users that based “on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes.” It does not say what biometric information will be collected. Biometric data can refer to fingerprints, facial recognition, and the like. “The announcement is at least an acknowledgement that X will be doing what other social networks have already been doing in a more covert fashion,” said Stephen Wicker, a professor at Cornell University and an expert on data privacy,

