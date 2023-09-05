BY Anna Greenwald4 minute read

We’ve all been asked the question: “Where do you see yourself in five years?”

It’s the universal, go-to question asked in job interviews, at networking events, or during those cumbersome interactions when a bit of small talk is needed. It can definitely be a great conversation starter for specialists and people with careers that have a clear path forward from point A to point B. That said, it can also be an anxiety-inducing and befuddling question for those such as generalists, concerned Gen Zers new to the workforce and wondering if they have chosen the right career, and people like me who have never really known where they wanted to be in five years. Speaking from firsthand experience with friends and colleagues in similar situations, the anxiety of not being able to confidently answer that question can evolve into a sense of failure and a feeling of being “behind.” However, the inability to instantly dictate an elevator pitch for your five-year plan doesn’t need to make you feel like this. In fact, a lifetime of never knowing where I see myself in five years has led me to the concept of legacy-based career planning.

WHAT IS LEGACY-BASED CAREER PLANNING? Legacy-based career planning is the mental exercise of imagining a time in the future when you want to look back on what you’ve accomplished and feel it was a success. In other words, imagine yourself in the future reminiscing on potential accomplishments that you’ve achieved in the present day. 3 KEY STEPS TO LEGACY-BASED CAREER PLANNING

To guide you through legacy-based career planning, I like to focus on three key steps: 1. Place Yourself In A Future (Significant) Moment The first step in this process is to mentally place yourself at a specific point in your possible future. This can be at a time horizon (e.g., the standard five years from now) or a particular life event that you consider meaningful (e.g., when you get married or when your child graduates high school). There is no harm in picking multiple points to ensure your vision of success is compatible across various points in your life.

2. Comb Through The Little Details And Write Them Down Now that you’ve selected that point in time, think about what success would look like in the rearview mirror. When you picture that success lookback, try to envision what your personal and professional lives look like. Do you have kids, and if so, are they happy? Maybe you’re living large with a herd of French bulldogs! From there, think about what your work legacy looks like. Do you have a well-developed team, a product that grew exponentially, a patent in your name, or perhaps a job at a nonprofit that aligns with your sense of purpose?

Once you’ve generated this clear image of success in your future, write it down! From a handful of bullet points to a drawing or a voice memo, capture the feeling in any way that makes this vision impactful and memorable. 3. Bridge The Gap Between Your Legacy And The Present Now comes the hard part: taking this vision of a successful legacy and bridging the gap to your current situation, both in your personal life and professional life. Start by organizing what matters most to you, and your sense of direction will follow suit. For example, if it’s living closer to your family, put that at the top of your list.

Next, you may consider a broader career goal such as having a job in which you can make an impact or working for a company that will fund your pursuit of an MBA. Then, list out the subsequent parts of your legacy to complement it in order of importance to you. The resulting list is a vision of where you want to be, whether that’s in five years or at whatever point that makes the most sense for you to look back from. To give an example of what this looks like in practice, I have shared my own list for five years in the future: I want my oldest son to be in college (or pursuing another path that fulfills him).

I want to have as many French bulldogs as practical (did I give that away earlier?).

I want to travel, meet with customers, and learn about their lives.

I want to be in a role where I am making an impact.

I want the team I’ve built to feel happy, supported, and fulfilled. This way of planning can be wonderfully empowering. Personally, it provides me with a North Star for career and personal aspirations—and it serves as encouragement on days when I feel like I didn’t deliver or when I’m feeling behind where I want to be.