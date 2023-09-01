BY Cody Barbo4 minute read

Open AI’s language processing tool ChatGPT is buzzy right now. If you’ve tried it, you likely have a firsthand account of how good it is. But ChatGPT is just one of several developments in artificial intelligence (AI) in recent months. We’re seeing increased AI adoption in the news, and it’s renewing some anxiety about whether humans will eventually be displaced out of jobs.

However, while new technology can certainly disrupt industries, we’ve seen time and time again how it also creates new jobs. AI clearly isn’t going anywhere, and it’s only going to keep getting better. Instead of fearing it, companies have the opportunity to adopt it as a way to expand their businesses, improve job quality, and reinvest in employees. WHY IS CHATGPT RENEWING THE FEAR OF JOB LOSS? Released in November of last year, ChatGPT is arguably one of the strongest instances of AI that the public has access to (it’s currently free to use and open to the public), rendering it the fastest-growing app of all time—yes, even faster than TikTok. It is already causing concern on college campuses, for example, over students submitting essays and other projects that are actually generated by ChatGPT.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While there has always been the idea that robots and AI could replace human jobs, past fears have never felt so immediate. With the launch of ChatGPT, however, the fear is starting to feel more realistic and urgent. According to former Open AI co-founder Elon Musk, we’re not far from dangerously strong AI. We are already seeing early adopters utilizing AI for certain tasks, such as programming, content generation, and customer support. WHY AI WON’T REPLACE HUMAN JOBS (ENTIRELY)

While the fear stemming from not knowing how new technology will impact the economy is valid, the anxiety that AI will replace human jobs is largely misplaced. For starters, there is a natural evolution in every industry. Technology has always brought about job anxiety, but as we’ve seen time and again: Jobs aren’t lost—they evolve. When Ford came out with the Model T in 1908, it was revered as the “horseless buggy.” There was a fear that horse buggy drivers would lose their jobs. While buggy driver jobs were virtually eliminated by technology, a new type of job was simultaneously created: the cab driver. In theory, buggy drivers simply became cab drivers.

Almost exactly a century later, the launch of Uber and Lyft created the same fear. The introduction of ride-sharing technology created an uproar that taxi cab drivers would all lose their jobs. Today, we have seen that this is not the case. Of course, while there may be individual anecdotes of taxi cab drivers who lost their business, the transportation industry transmuted as a whole to one in which taxi drivers are now rideshare drivers. Further, the cost of operating a rideshare business is much lower than operating a taxi cab business and therefore more accessible. As it stands today, AI cannot realistically replace human workers entirely. ChatGPT, for example, still generates misinformation, answers coding problems incorrectly, and produces errors. We still need human judgment to avoid error and bias. Google has stated that if they theoretically were to hire ChatGPT, it would enlist its help as an entry-level coder at best. We’re seeing some of the largest developments in AI technology, and yet we are experiencing the tightest job market since 1969. We saw a surge of businesses adopting AI during the pandemic, we’re witnessing a number of high-profile layoffs, and yet unemployment is at a historic low of 3.4%.

advertisement

We shouldn’t be asking whether AI is coming for our jobs. Rather, we should be asking how we can adopt AI and use it as a benefit to businesses and workers alike. AI CREATES OPPORTUNITIES TO REINVEST What we’ve seen from AI so far is that it can be used as a tool to enhance our workforce’s productivity and job satisfaction. For example, technology can be used to help out with menial, repetitive, or unwanted tasks so that employees can focus on innovation or tasks that feel more meaningful to them.

While the use of AI may replace certain parts of a job description, it cannot replace the requirement for empathy and oversight. We’ve seen disruptive technology bring about the creation of entirely new classes of jobs with better pay, especially in areas that require specialized skills. What we should be worrying about, however, is how constant upskilling can lead to gaps in skills, opportunities, and wages. Companies and employers will surely be incentivized to adopt AI for cost-saving reasons. The question is what they’ll do with those saved costs. Hopefully, they will reinvest in their business to create new opportunities for workers, as well as provide education and professional development to help prevent inequalities in the workforce. If we have the right people running companies, and the right frameworks for how AI is regulated, we will have a system that naturally evolves. We know how the Industrial Revolution played out, and we saw what the dot-com boom did for our economy. These phenomena transformed how we do business, and the use of AI is just the next evolution of life in business and how we interact with one another.